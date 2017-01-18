Main man Mane looks to build on Senegal’s great start

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Main man Mane looks to build on Senegal’s great start

Victory over surprise side Zimbabwe will see country become first to enter Cup of Nations qualifiers

Image Credit: AFP
Senegal’s Sadio Mane takes part in training at the Leopold Sedar Senghor stadium in Dakar, during preparations for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. The team beat Tunisia 2-0 last Sunday thanks to goals from Mane and Kara Mbodj.
Gulf News
 

Franceville, Gabon: Sadio Mane-inspired Senegal will become the first qualifiers for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals if they defeat upstarts Zimbabwe in Franceville Thursday.

Senegal enter the match with three points, Algeria and Zimbabwe have one each and Tunisia none. The northern African neighbours meet in the first match of a double-header in southeastern Gabon.

Qualifying with a game to spare would make a welcome change for the Teranga Lions after two disastrous recent Cup of Nations campaigns.

Ranked among the favourites when Gabon co-hosted the 2012 tournament, Senegal fell to Zambia, co-hosts Equatorial Guinea and Libya and made a humiliating early exit.

Three years later they returned to Equatorial Guinea and after beating Ghana, drew with South Africa and lost to Algeria to once again bow out after the first round.

Coach and former national team star Aliou Cisse is convinced Senegal will not commit the same mistakes this time.

“Perhaps we were overconfident in previous campaigns and believed the media hype about being among the favourites,” he told reporters in this remote city.

“I believe there is more humility within the squad now — a realisation that we are just one of many contenders to become African champions.

“We are good enough to go all the way and bring the trophy to Senegal for the first time, but many difficult matches lie ahead.”

Beating Tunisia 2-0 last Sunday through goals from Liverpool attacker Mane and Kara Mbodj within the first 30 minutes was a promising start for Cisse and his squad.

Only three of the eight first-round matches played so far across the four groups have produced victories and Senegal were the only side to win by more than one goal.

However, Mane acknowledged that Tunisia were wasteful and had a shot that possibly crossed the goal-line ruled out by the referee.

“We made a great start,” said the star who finished third behind winner Riyad Mahrez of Algeria and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon in the 2016 African Footballer of the Year poll.

“But we have won nothing yet. The history of this competition is littered with teams who achieved great results at the start only to be eliminated long before the final.

“It is crucial that we take this tournament one match at a time. Right now our focus is solely on Zimbabwe, who are a good team.”

Considered lightweights before the group kicked off because of their lowly 30th ranking in Africa and rare Cup of Nations appearances, Zimbabwe surprisingly held Algeria 2-2 in a thriller.

It could have been even better for the Warriors as they rallied from conceding an early goal to take a lead they held for 53 minutes until Mahrez salvaged a point with his second goal.

For coach Callisto Pasuwa, one of four locals among the 16 coaches at the Cup of Nations, the result vindicated his long-held belief that Zimbabwean footballers can match the best in Africa.

“I hope that by holding an Algerian team containing Mahrez and several other stars, we can get rid of an inferiority complex we sometimes possess,” he told reporters.

A concern for Pasuwa is the fitness of star Belgium-based striker Knowledge Musona, who retired injured early against Algeria.

Should Senegal defeat Zimbabwe, 2004 champions Tunisia will be eliminated if they lose to Algeria, who have also won the competition once.

The Carthage Eagles sorely missed unavailable leading scorer Yassine Chikaoui against Senegal with replacement Ahmed Akaichi squandering numerous chances.

Belgium-born Algeria coach Georges Leekens knows all about Tunisia, taking them to the 2015 Cup of Nations quarter-finals before resigning over a bonus dispute.

— AFP

 

Fact Box

Africa Cup of Nations fixtures Thursday, January 19:

Algeria v Tunisia 8pm

Senegal v Zimbabwe 11pm

More from Internationals

tags from this story

Liverpool
follow this tag on MGNLiverpool
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
Tunisia
follow this tag on MGNTunisia
Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya
algeria
follow this tag on MGNalgeria
Algeria
follow this tag on MGNAlgeria

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballInternationals

tags

Liverpool
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
Tunisia
follow this tag on MGN
Libya
follow this tag on MGN
algeria
follow this tag on MGN
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In Internationals

Spot on Ghana can secure last-eight place

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access