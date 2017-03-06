Klinsmann’s son keeping it in the family

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Klinsmann’s son keeping it in the family

Dad Jurgen scored goals for Germany, Jonathan is saving them for the USA

Gulf News
 

Los Angeles: Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former US national team coach Jurgen Klinsmann, was named the top goalkeeper as the USA under-20 men’s national team won the North American regional championship tournament.

The Americans defeated Honduras 5-3 on penalty kicks following a 0-0 draw in Sunday’s final of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Under-20 Championship in Costa Rica.

The younger Klinsmann, a goalkeeper for the University of California, got the call from American under-20 coach Tab Ramos three months after his father was dumped following two losses to open the final round of regional 2018 World Cup qualifying.

Danny Acosta slotted the game-winning penalty kick into the lower left corner to earn the US its first CONCACAF title at under-20 level.

The US reached the final following a win over El Salvador as they finished with 11 goals and allowed just four in the tournament.

This was the Americans’ fifth appearance in the tournament having finished runner-up twice to Mexico.

More from Internationals

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballInternationals

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
fifa world cup

Also In Internationals

S Africa’s Jordaan out of Fifa Council election

Sport Gallery

In pictures: Peshawar Zalmi win PSL

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash