India U-17 team go down to Estonia

Squander 1-0 lead to go down in play-off

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: The India Under-17 football team lost to Estonia U-18 team 1-2 in the Valentin Granatkin Memorial Cup being played in Moscow, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said. The Saturday fixture was a play-off match for ninth to 12th positions in the tournament where the Indian colts are taking part as part of an exposure tour to Russia. India led 1-0 at the interval after a 37th minute goal but lost the advantage thereafter.

Estonia equalised in the 70th minute and sealed the match in the 87th. India will now contest for positions between 13th to 16th after the loss.

