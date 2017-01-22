Gyan rises to the occasion for Ghana

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Gyan rises to the occasion for Ghana

Seven-time champions Egypt show Uganda the door

Image Credit: AFP
Ghana’s forward Asamoah Gyan celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group D match against Mali in Port-Gentil on Saturday.
Gulf News
 

Port-Gentil, Gabon: Asamoah Gyan headed Ghana into the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday while Uganda were condemned to an early exit after an agonising defeat to Egypt in Port-Gentil.

Gyan scored the only goal of the first match of the day in a Group D double-header in the Gabonese port city, securing a 1-0 win for the Black Stars against Mali.

On an awful pitch, seven-time African champions Egypt had substitute Abdallah El Said to thank for the 89th-minute effort that gave them a 1-0 win over Uganda, who become the first team to be eliminated.

Four-time winners Ghana, the runners-up in 2015, are one of only two teams to have clinched qualification for the quarter-finals with a match to spare, the others being Senegal.

“In tournaments you need to be winning games and that is what we did today,” said Gyan, who has now scored at six consecutive Cup of Nations tournaments.

“We are satisfied about our performance. Whether we play an excellent game or not, at the end of the day we just want to win and move forward.”

After back-to-back 1-0 wins, Avram Grant’s side will secure top spot by avoiding defeat when they play Egypt in their last group match on Wednesday.

The teams had been prevented from warming-up on the pitch in order to prevent the damaged surface from further deteriorating, and when the game began it was Ghana who adapted quickest to the conditions.

Andre Ayew should have put the ball in the net rather than poke wide from a Christian Atsu assist, before the goal arrived in the 21st minute.

Gyan headed in a Jordan Ayew cross for his eighth goal at the Cup of Nations — his first came on home soil in 2008 — and Ghana then soaked up Malian pressure after the break.

Mali, who were eliminated from the group stage after a drawing of lots in 2015, must now beat Uganda in their last match and hope Egypt lose if they are to stay in the competition.

“The players are disappointed but not completely knocked down. They will be ready to lift their heads for the last match,” said the Mali coach Alain Giresse.

Egypt need only a point to be sure of their progress after taking their chance when it came with a minute left against the Ugandans.

Hector Cuper’s side had drawn 0-0 with Mali in their first match and were heading for another goalless stalemate until Mohamed Salah set up substitute El Said to lash home.

Back at the tournament for the first time since winning a third consecutive trophy in 2010, the Pharaohs have not impressed so far in Gabon but are now within touching distance of the last eight.

“It was difficult on that pitch and in this climate but we won and that is the important thing,” admitted Cuper.

It was a crushing blow for the Ugandans, who lost 1-0 to Ghana through a penalty in their first match and looked certain to take a point against Egypt before the late goal.

Bottom of the group without a point, their first appearance at the Cup of Nations since 1978 will stop at the group stage, regardless of what they do against Mali in Oyem on Wednesday.

“We have come after 39 years and paid for the lesson in a hard way. If you lose in a convincing way you accept it, but in this way it is very hard to accept,” said Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic.

 

Results

Group D

Ghana 1 Mali 0

Egypt 1 Uganda 0

More from Internationals

tags from this story

Jordan
follow this tag on MGNJordan
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballInternationals

tags

Jordan
follow this tag on MGN
Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
al ain club
 

Results

Read More

Also In Internationals

Algeria coach quits after Nations Cup exit

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Etihad CEO James Hogan to step down

Etihad CEO James Hogan to step down

'Strategic ties with India are above all'

'Strategic ties with India are above all'