Cup hosts face decisive Cameroon date

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Cup hosts face decisive Cameroon date

Aubameyang’s silence on Presidential elections a talking point

Gulf News
 

Libreville: Veteran Gabon goalkeeper Didier Ovono has called for the country to unite behind the team as they face the prospect of having to beat Cameroon on Sunday to stay in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The ‘Panthers’ have so far only managed two 1-1 draws against Guinea-Bissau and Burkina Faso, form that has not been good enough to rouse the central African state hit by violence after a contested presidential election last year.

“We have come here to play for Gabon. There will be time after the Africa Cup of Nations to dress the wounds,” 33-year-old Ovono, who plays his club football in Belgium, said on Friday.

There were calls for a boycott of the Cup of Nations by opponents of President Ali Bongo, who was declared the winner of the disputed election at the expense of rival Jean Ping.

Ovono, who played in the Gabon side that lost in the quarter-finals as co-hosts in 2012, says he understands why some in the country of 1.8 million people have wanted to take such action.

“The point of view of the call for a boycott for me is legitimate, but for us footballers at this moment, we need the people of Gabon to be behind us,” he said.

There have been some empty seats at the Stade de l’Amitie, with its capacity of almost 40,000, in each of Gabon’s games thus far as two goals by star man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have not been enough to register a win.

The French-born Borussia Dortmund striker is the figurehead of Jose Antonio Camacho’s side but has yet to open up to the media, something which Ovono defended.

“Pierre is at a point where he needs to be 100 per cent focused on his football. He has chosen to stay silent. But he shows out on the field that he is 100 per cent with us and that is the most important thing,” said Ovono.

Gabon have been weakened by the losses of both Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina and the full-back Johann Obiang to injuries.

If they win, they will leapfrog current group leaders Cameroon and advance to the last eight, but a defeat would see them become just the fourth of 33 Cup of Nations hosts to be eliminated at the first hurdle.

A draw would leave them hoping for a favourable result in the other group game, but a point will do for their opponents.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon came from behind to beat Guinea-Bissau 2-1 last time out and close on the quarter-finals after a build-up to the finals marred by the withdrawals of some key players.

Despite the stakes, Cameroon coach Hugo Broos says there is no prospect of his team playing for a draw in the meeting of the central African neighbours.

“I think the biggest error we could make would be to play for a draw. That is too dangerous,” the Belgian Broos told Canal Plus Afrique.

“We will go out to win without doing anything stupid. We need to be well organised but we won’t just sit back and defend.”

More from Internationals

tags from this story

Borussia Dortmund
follow this tag on MGNBorussia Dortmund

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballInternationals

tags

Borussia Dortmund
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Internationals

Draw for Asian Cup qualifiers on Monday

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?