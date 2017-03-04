Brazil bolster squad with veteran Souza

Veteran forward Diego Souza (left) earns his call-up to the Brazil national team after a successful season last year in Brazil’s top-flight, scoring 14 goals and six assists.

Sao Paulo: Veteran forward Diego Souza was called up to replace injured Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus as Brazil made three changes to their squad for upcoming 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Paraguay on Friday.

Jesus made an electrifying start to his international career last year with five goals in six games as Brazil roared to the top of the qualifying standings under new coach Tite.

However, the gifted teenager is out of contention after suffering a broken bone in his foot while on club duty for Manchester City last month.

Sport Recife veteran Souza, 31, earns his call-up after a successful season last year in Brazil’s top-flight, scoring 14 goals and six assists.

Tite has also opted for experienced former Atletico Madrid midfielder Flamengo Diego.

The Brazilian team, which still boasts Neymar in attack, is on a roll, with six consecutive victories under Tite’s stewardship.

Three China-based players — defender Gil and midfielders Renato Augusto and Paulinho — are also in the squad.

Brazil face historical rivals Uruguay in Montevideo on March 23 before hosting Paraguay in Sao Paulo five days later.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero will lead Argentina’s bid to resurrect their flagging campaign in crucial qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia later this month. Barcelona star Messi and Manchester City striker Aguero were named in the squad by coach Edgardo Bauza on Friday.

Argentina face Copa America champions Chile on March 23 in Buenos Aires and Bolivia at Santa Cruz five days later.

The former champions are fifth in the South American qualifying table with 19 points from 12 games. Brazil lead the way for the 2018 finals in Russia on 27 points.

Only the top four are guaranteed places in the finals with the fifth-placed country facing a play-off.