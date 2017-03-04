Mobile
Brazil bolster squad with veteran Souza

Messi to lead Argentina as Latin superpowers gear up for qualifiers

Image Credit: AFP
Veteran forward Diego Souza (left) earns his call-up to the Brazil national team after a successful season last year in Brazil’s top-flight, scoring 14 goals and six assists.
Gulf News
 

Sao Paulo: Veteran forward Diego Souza was called up to replace injured Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus as Brazil made three changes to their squad for upcoming 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Paraguay on Friday.

Jesus made an electrifying start to his international career last year with five goals in six games as Brazil roared to the top of the qualifying standings under new coach Tite.

However, the gifted teenager is out of contention after suffering a broken bone in his foot while on club duty for Manchester City last month.

Sport Recife veteran Souza, 31, earns his call-up after a successful season last year in Brazil’s top-flight, scoring 14 goals and six assists.

Tite has also opted for experienced former Atletico Madrid midfielder Flamengo Diego.

The Brazilian team, which still boasts Neymar in attack, is on a roll, with six consecutive victories under Tite’s stewardship.

Three China-based players — defender Gil and midfielders Renato Augusto and Paulinho — are also in the squad.

Brazil face historical rivals Uruguay in Montevideo on March 23 before hosting Paraguay in Sao Paulo five days later.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero will lead Argentina’s bid to resurrect their flagging campaign in crucial qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia later this month. Barcelona star Messi and Manchester City striker Aguero were named in the squad by coach Edgardo Bauza on Friday.

Argentina face Copa America champions Chile on March 23 in Buenos Aires and Bolivia at Santa Cruz five days later.

The former champions are fifth in the South American qualifying table with 19 points from 12 games. Brazil lead the way for the 2018 finals in Russia on 27 points.

Only the top four are guaranteed places in the finals with the fifth-placed country facing a play-off.

 

SQUADS

Brazil

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma/ITA), Weverton (Atlitico Paranaense), Ederson (Benfica/POR).

Defenders: Gil (Shandong Luneng/CHI), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Miranda (Atletico de Madrid/ESP), Thiago Silva (Parms Saint-Germain/FRA). Daniel Alves (Juventus/ITA), Fagner (Corinthians), Filipe Lums (Atlitico de Madrid/ESP), Marcelo (Real Madrid/ESP).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid/ESP), Diego (Flamengo), Fernandinho (Manchester City/ENG), Giuliano (Zenit San Petersburgo/RUS), Paulinho (Guangzhou Evergrande/CHN), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool/ENG), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan/CHN), Willian (Chelsea/ENG).

Forwards: Diego Souza (Sport Recife), Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich/GER), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool/ENG), Neymar (Barcelona/ESP).

Argentina

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Man Utd/ENG), Mariano Andujar (Estudiantes La Plata), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres/MEX).

Defenders: Facundo Roncaglia (Celta Vigo/ESP), Mateo Musacchio (Villarreal/ESP), Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton/ENG), Marcos Rojo (Man Utd/ENG), Pablo Zabaleta (Man City/ENG), Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla/ESP), Nicolas Otamendi (Man City/ENG), Julio Buffarini (Sao Paulo/BRA), Emanuel Mas (Trabzonspor/TUR)

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Barcelona/ESP), Lucas Biglia (Lazio/ITA), Guido Pizarro (Tigres Monterrey/MEX), Ever Banega (Inter Milan/ITA), Enzo Perez (Valencia/ESP), Angel Di Marma (PSG/FRA), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Marcos Acuqa (Racing Club).

Attackers: Lionel Messi (Barcelona/ESP), Lucas Pratto (Atletico Mineiro/BRA), Sergio Ag|ero (Man City/ENG), Paulo Dybala (Juventus/ITA), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus/ITA), Ezequiel Lavezzi (Hebei Fortune/CHN).

SQUADS

