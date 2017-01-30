Mobile
Arena returns as USA draw with Serbia

Manager calls result of evaluation game ‘encouraging’

Gulf News
 

Los Angeles: Bruce Arena was denied a triumphant return to US coaching duties on Sunday as the Americans played Serbia to a goalless draw in an international football friendly. A Serbian side with only three players over age 25 gave the Americans all they could handle at San Diego in an evaluation match for domestic talent as both sides try to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia. “It’s encouraging,” Arena said. “For this time of year, it’s not a bad game. I would have liked to have gotten a goal but overall I think that’s a fair result.” Arena was hired to replace Germany’s Jurgen Klinsmann as US coach after the Americans dropped two World Cup qualifying matches.

