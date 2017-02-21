Zieler: Leicester must not lose at ‘fantastic’ Sevilla

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Zieler: Leicester must not lose at ‘fantastic’ Sevilla

German goalkeeper says a loss in Spain would be too tough a task to reverse in second leg in England

Image Credit: AFP
Ron-Robert Zieler
Gulf News
 

London: Leicester City goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler has warned his team that they must avoid defeat in Sevilla in the first leg of their last 16 tie on Wednesday to have any hope of avoiding a premature exit from the Champions League.

“It’s a big game,” Zieler told Leicester’s website (www.lcfc.com).

“We did really well in the group stages. It’s a very tough game ahead of us. We’re one of only 16 teams left in Europe and Sevilla have done fantastic over the last couple of years.

“The first leg is very important. Let’s put it this way — you shouldn’t lose. If we can get a draw, even a win, it would be fantastic for the second leg.”

Leicester finished top of their European group and conceded just one goal in their first five games, but are struggling in the Premier League, where they sit a point and a place above the relegation zone.

Sevilla on the other hand are third in La Liga, behind Real Madrid and Barcelona, and also boast a better European pedigree than Leicester, having won the Europa League for the past three years in a row.

In addition to their Premier League woes, Leicester were knocked out of the FA Cup by third-tier Millwall on Saturday, and Zieler said he hoped playing in the Champions League would help his teammates get their minds off their domestic struggles.

“It feels a long time ago since the last Champions League game because we’ve had the FA Cup and a lot of Premier League games,” added the 28-year-old, who was signed from Germany’s Hannover 96 in July last year.

“Maybe also for our minds at this stage of the season, it’s a bit of a change, playing in the Champions League.

“If we get a good result, hopefully we can take that into the Premier League. We all know that we need to do better in the Premier League, so maybe at this time of the season, it’s a good change to play in the Champions League.”

More from Champions League

tags from this story

Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Leicester City
follow this tag on MGNLeicester City
La Liga
follow this tag on MGNLa Liga
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Europa League
follow this tag on MGNEuropa League
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballChampions League

tags

Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Leicester City
follow this tag on MGN
La Liga
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Europa League
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Champions League

Ranieri likes the Champions League ‘holiday’

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen