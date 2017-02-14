Ramos urges iron-clad defence against Napoli

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ramos urges iron-clad defence against Napoli

Real Madrid captain calls for a clean sheet against a Serie A side out to stretch their unbeaten run in Champions League last 16 tie

Gulf News
 

Barcelona: Real Madrid have mastered the art of winning without hitting top gear this season but that strategy will be severely tested in Wednesday’s Champions League last 16 showdown against a Napoli side that have developed their own invincible aura.

La Liga leaders Real were riding high as they set a Spanish record 40-match unbeaten streak in all competitions. That run was finally snapped by Sevilla last month and now Napoli have taken up the mantle of the hardest team to beat in Europe, stringing together 18 games without defeat.

Real’s scrappy 3-1 win at basement club Osasuna on Saturday displayed visible weaknesses in their rearguard as Zinedine Zidane’s use of a back three bore mixed results, with goalkeeper Keylor Navas called upon numerous times to thwart the La Liga strugglers.

The return of a fit-again Dani Carvajal should see the coach revert to his favoured 4-3-3 line-up as he has an almost full strength side at his disposal except for Gareth Bale, who has recently returned to training following an ankle injury.

Real captain Sergio Ramos said his team needed to underline their credentials on Wednesday ahead of the return leg at Napoli’s notoriously atmospheric San Paolo stadium.

“Napoli are strong opponents on a very good run and we’ll try and keep a clean sheet so we can have a more comfortable trip over there,” the defender said in a broadcast for Facebook Live on Monday.

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik, who returned to the squad for Friday’s 2-0 win over strugglers Genoa but stayed on the bench after four months out with a knee injury, could make his comeback against Real.

Belgium forward Dries Mertens has taken on the team’s attacking responsibilities in Milik’s absence, plundering 13 goals in his last 10 games and inspiring a run of seven wins and one draw in 2017, taking Napoli to third in Serie A.

An estimated 10,000 Napoli supporters, including the team’s most famous player Diego Maradona, are expected to make the trip to the Spanish capital for the first competitive meeting with Real Madrid since 1987.

In addition, Jose Callejon and Raul Albiol will face their former side for the first time.

“We’re feeling the fans’ support a lot. The Bernabeu is an intimidating stadium to play at but the only way to get past Real Madrid is to be brave and go there with intent,” Napoli and Spain goalkeeper Pepe Reina told radio station Onda Cero.

“Maradona’s presence will motivate us and we hope we don’t disappoint him.”

 

Fact Box

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has not ruled out changing his jersey number from 4 to 93 to immortalise his equalising goal in 90+3 minutes in the 2014 Champions League final against Atletico Madrid - which paved the road for a 4-1 victory in extra time.

“The 4 has given me a lot of luck and has accompanied me throughout my career with Real, but don’t think that I haven’t considered changing it for 93,” he said.

Asked about the most important goal that he has ever scored, the seasoned defender replied: “I don’t know which goal is my favourite. Maybe the equaliser in the Champions League final because it took us a lot to win and scoring in the last minute is special.”

More from Champions League

tags from this story

Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
La Liga
follow this tag on MGNLa Liga
Gareth Bale
follow this tag on MGNGareth Bale
Serie A
follow this tag on MGNSerie A
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballChampions League

tags

Spain
follow this tag on MGN
La Liga
follow this tag on MGN
Gareth Bale
follow this tag on MGN
Serie A
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In Champions League

Zidane: Benzema makes Real Madrid click

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa