Man City, Monaco seek Silva service

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Man City, Monaco seek Silva service

Iberian creators David and Bernardo have proved vital cogs in their teams

Gulf News
 

Manchester: Manchester City and Monaco go into Tuesday’s Champions League showdown each pinning their hopes on short, left-footed midfield creators from the Iberian peninsula who go by the name of Silva.

Monaco’s Silva is Bernardo, a 22-year-old Portuguese winger whose knack for decisive goals has made him a central figure in their free-scoring surge to the Ligue 1 summit.

Nine years older but no less influential is City’s Silva, elegant Spain international David, whose enduring brilliance has enabled him to remain a vital cog in Pep Guardiola’s fast-evolving team.

“Amazing,” was the word Guardiola employed when he was asked to describe Silva’s performance in City’s most recent Premier League game, a 2-0 win at Bournemouth.

English football has proved more resistant to Guardiola’s methods than many expected, but Silva has helped to uphold the old Barcelona tenet that if the opponent cannot get the ball, they cannot hurt you.

“The last 15, 20 minutes, with Kevin (De Bruyne), with Fernandinho, he monopolised the ball,” Guardiola added.

“We pass and pass and pass. It’s the best way to avoid the opponent, when you have the ball. There’s just one ball.”

Like many of City’s key players, Silva did not look himself during the final months of Manuel Pellegrini’s tenure and finished last season with just two league goals, the lowest tally of his career.

After starting all four of Spain’s games at Euro 2016, he returned to Manchester to find increased competition for midfield places following the arrivals of Ilkay Gundogan, Leroy Sane and Nolito.

Guardiola wasted no time making his mark at the Etihad Stadium, forcing goalkeeper Joe Hart to flee to Torino and freezing out Yaya Toure, although the Ivorian midfielder has since returned.

Sergio Aguero’s future is also in doubt following the January arrival of Gabriel Jesus, while captain Vincent Kompany has barely featured due to injury.

But Silva remains part of the furniture and has adapted seamlessly to an unfamiliar role alongside De Bruyne in City’s midfield engine room.

 

‘Full of confidence’

“It is true that I am playing some steps further back sometimes because I have to help in the build-up,” Silva said earlier this season.

“But Guardiola also gives me freedom to attack and be close to the rival goal and create chances, which is something that I really like. He gives me a lot of freedom and I am very happy playing in this role.”

Despite his more withdrawn position, Silva remains a decisive presence and has scored or set up six goals in his last 12 appearances.

But he has not had the same headline impact as his Monaco namesake, whose eight goals include vital strikes against Villarreal, Tottenham Hotspur and CSKA Moscow and a recent injury-time leveller at Paris Saint-Germain.

“He’s a very important player, perhaps the key player in our team at the moment,” says Brazilian teammate Fabinho.

“He’s full of confidence. I hope he’ll keep scoring regularly. But even when he doesn’t score or assist, he’s important. He brings a lot and causes problems for defenders.”

A thigh injury meant Silva missed Portugal’s triumph at Euro 2016, but he has been a pivotal player for Monaco from the moment he arrived on loan from Benfica in 2014.

While he lines up on the right of midfield in Leonardo Jardim’s 4-4-2 system, right-back Djibril Sidibe’s raids give him the liberty to drift infield, in the same manner as Thomas Lemar on the opposite flank.

“He’s progressed in terms of his positioning,” says coach Jardim.

“He’s not a player who looks for contact, so he chooses the spaces between the opponents’ lines. He’s also more effective in the area. He’s worked a lot on that.”

With David Silva generally operating to the left of centre, he and Bernardo Silva are likely to come into regular contact in Tuesday’s last 16 first-leg match.

Technique, rather than tackles, will be the order of the day.

More from Champions League

tags from this story

Manuel Pellegrini
follow this tag on MGNManuel Pellegrini
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Ligue 1
follow this tag on MGNLigue 1
Sergio Aguero
follow this tag on MGNSergio Aguero
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Pep Guardiola
follow this tag on MGNPep Guardiola

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballChampions League

tags

Manuel Pellegrini
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Ligue 1
follow this tag on MGN
Sergio Aguero
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Champions League

Pep’s task for all to see on night for virtuosos

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore