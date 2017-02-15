Mobile
Busquets blames tactics and fitness for Paris nightmare

Enrique rows with reporter but Di Maria is handed the perfect birthday present

Image Credit: AFP
Sergio Busquets
Gulf News
 

Paris: Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has criticised their tactical and physical frailties after the 4-0 thrashing at Paris St Germain in the last 16 left them on the brink of their earliest Champions League exit in a decade.

The five-time European champions were crushed in every aspect of the first-leg clash by Unai Emery’s side, suffering their heaviest defeat in Europe since 2013 and under coach Luis Enrique, who appeared ruffled in front of the media.

“They [PSG] played much better than us and they overwhelmed us physically,” Busquets told Catalan television network TV3.

“They pressed us harder, they were much better tactically than us, they had a plan and executed it how they wanted to and they were the better team”.

The midfielder also appeared to criticise the team’s preparation for the game, adding: “We expected something else but that’s what can happen. We hope to be able to turn things around at the Nou Camp but I can’t lie, it’s very difficult.”

Luis Enrique cut an uneasy figure in an interview with TV3 which he cut short, saying: “Stop looking for more reasons. This is my responsibility and I hope you use the same tone now we have lost as when we win.”

There are reports that he then had to pulled away from confronting the television reporter.

In his news conference, Luis Enrique said his side were utterly outplayed although he rejected suggestions he had not prepared his players properly for the high pressing game PSG carried out to perfection.

“We weren’t surprised at all, we had spoken about their pressing before the game but that doesn’t mean you can overcome it. We lost so many individual duels. PSG played as we expected and played at their best and we did not,” he said.

“It’s pretty simple. Our opponents were better than us with and without the ball. They won battles, they were more effective and the result clearly reflects what happened. I don’t think I have to give a huge explanation to Barca fans.”

On the other side, PSG star Angel Di Maria beamed: “It’s impossible to have a better performance and birthday. I’m very happy with how the team played. It was a wonderful display, fully deserved.”

Champions League
