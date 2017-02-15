Barca crushed by PSG in Champions League shocker

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Barca crushed by PSG in Champions League shocker

Catalans have no answer as Di Maria and his teammates create Champions League sensation

Image Credit: Reuters
Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani, Presnel Kimpembe, Javier Pastore and Layvin Kurzawa celebrate after the game.
 

Paris: Angel Di Maria scored a brilliant brace on his birthday as Paris Saint-Germain sensationally destroyed Barcelona 4-0 at the Parc des Princes in their Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday.

Di Maria, the former Real Madrid star, opened the scoring in the 18th minute and curled in another 10 minutes into the second half to celebrate his 29th birthday in style.

January signing Julian Draxler also netted in between while Edinson Cavani marked his 30th birthday by adding his name to the scoresheet in the 71st minute in the French capital.

Barcelona were completely stunned, the defeat their biggest European humiliation since losing 7-0 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the semi-finals in 2013.

They are now staring at a first exit from the competition before the quarter-finals in a decade, unless they can pull off a miraculous escape in the second leg at the Camp Nou next month.

This was PSG’s night, though, and Unai Emery’s side will surely go on to secure a fifth successive appearance in the quarter-finals.

“To win 4-0 against Barcelona on my birthday is incredible, we are so happy. It was the perfect match and we are delighted with the result,” Di Maria told beIN Sports.

“To go through we will need to produce another performance like this. We scored four goals but they are capable of doing the same thing.”

PSG had twice been eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Barcelona in the previous four seasons, and the Catalans also had a fearsome record in games against sides coached by Emery, losing just one of 23 before this.

But Luis Enrique’s team, for all the brilliance of Lionel Messi, have recently looked more fragile than in a long time and the French champions showed no fear.

They were without injured captain Thiago Silva and the suspended Thiago Motta, meaning a start for Adrien Rabiot in midfield and a Champions League debut in defence for 21-year-old Presnel Kimpembe.

Draxler also made his European debut for the club and the German was superb as PSG pressed Barcelona high right from the off - the home side had already worked Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the Barca goal before they got the opener.

The menacing Draxler was fouled just outside the area and Di Maria bent the resulting free-kick over the wall and in for his third goal in the Champions League this season.

Lacklustre Barca

Crocked following an early foul by Rabiot, Neymar was off the field receiving treatment as the Parc des Princes crowd erupted.

He was able to continue, but the visitors were lacklustre, Luis Suarez starved of service, Messi quiet and skipper Andres Iniesta struggling to cope.

One Neymar acceleration did lead to an Andre Gomes shot that was turned behind by Kevin Trapp, yet otherwise the chances were at the other end.

Ter Stegen saved from Draxler after a counterattack, but there was nothing he could do as the German made it 2-0 five minutes from half-time, exchanging passes with Marco Verratti and rifling a shot past the goalkeeper from the right side of the area.

The expectation was that Barcelona would come out fighting after the restart but instead they fell further behind in the 55th minute to a piece of brilliance from Di Maria.

The move started with Trapp rolling a goal-kick out to Rabiot on the edge of his own box and the midfielder turning away under pressure from Messi. It ended with Di Maria curling a left-foot shot high into the top-left corner of the net from the edge of the other area.

Di Maria then came off to a standing ovation, but Paris were not finished. Thomas Meunier surged forward from right-back and set up Cavani, who thumped home his 34th goal of the season in all competitions.

A miserable night for Barcelona was compounded when Samuel Umtiti hit the post late on.

More from Champions League

tags from this story

Lionel Messi
follow this tag on MGNLionel Messi
Andres Iniesta
follow this tag on MGNAndres Iniesta
Edinson Cavani
follow this tag on MGNEdinson Cavani
Neymar
follow this tag on MGNNeymar
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Luis Suarez
follow this tag on MGNLuis Suarez

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballChampions League

tags

Lionel Messi
follow this tag on MGN
Andres Iniesta
follow this tag on MGN
Edinson Cavani
follow this tag on MGN
Neymar
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Champions League

Zidane: Benzema makes Real Madrid click

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa