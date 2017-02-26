AFC Champions League: Al Jazira out to end dismal record

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

AFC Champions League: Al Jazira out to end dismal record

Arabian Gulf League leaders hoping to make amends for last week’s heavy defeat

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Al Ahli FC players celebrate after scoring a goal against Esteghlal FC of Iran during the AFC Champions League at Al Rashid Stadium. Al Ahli won 2-1.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Al Jazira go into Monday’s 2017 AFC Champions League Group B encounter with Esteghlal Khouzestan at the Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium — desperate to end a miserable run of form in the competition.

The Abu Dhabi side’s 3-0 defeat away to Lekhwiya on matchday one last Monday was their 10th game without a win on the continent, while their record against Iranian opposition does not read much better, having lost three and drawn one of their past four matches.

No such worries for Esteghlal Khouzestan, however, as the debutants celebrated a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia’s Al Fateh on their first AFC Champions League appearance as they joined Qatar’s Lekhwiya as the early pace-setters in Group B.

This will be Esteghlal Khuzestan’s first trip away from home in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Arabian Gulf League leaders Jazira are winless in their last five group games on home turf (D1, L4), last winning a home group game in February 2014 against Al-Rayyan. The Pride of Abu Dhabi have gone 16 matches without a clean sheet in this tournament and without a win in 10 games (D1 L9).

Twenty minutes earlier, Al Fateh will host Lekhwiya still searching for their first victory in Asia’s premier club competition. The Saudi Arabian side conceded with 10 minutes remaining against Esteghlal Khouzestan last week to go down 1-0, meaning Fethi Jebel’s team have now gone seven without a win on the continent ahead of the tie at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium. Lekhwiya, who will welcome back Spanish defender Chico Flores from suspension, go into the game having not lost in four group-stage encounters with Saudi opposition.

Elsewhere, Lokomotiv Tashkent will look for their first points of the ACL when they welcome Dubai’s Al Ahli in a Group A clash.

After suffering a 1-0 reversal to Saudi Arabia’s Al Taawoun last week, 2016 quarterfinalists Lokomotiv have now failed to score in five of their past six ACL matches and will need to break that trend if they are to have any chance of advancing to the knockout rounds for a second successive year.

Al Ahli began their continental campaign by seeing off Esteghlal of Iran 2-1 at home thanks to Senegalese striker Makhete Diop’s last-minute winner, but have lost three out of their previous four group-stage away games. However, Brazilian Everton Ribeiro’s solitary strike ensured a 1-0 victory over Nasaf on their last visit to the Central Asian country in 2015.

This will be the first meeting between these teams in the ACL, although Lokomotiv Tashkent are winless in their previous four encounters with UAE teams, scoring only once in those games (D3, L1).

Meanwhile, Al Ahli have lost three of their last four games away from home in the group stage, although their only win in that period came against Uzbekistan side FC Nasaf Qarshi.

In Group A’s other match, Esteghlal will be aiming to end a run of three successive defeats to Saudi Arabian opposition when they take on debutants Al Taawoun.

 

Fixtures

Al Jazira (UAE) vs Esteghlal Khouzestan (Iran) 7.30pm.

Lokomotiv Tashkent (Uzb) vs Al Ahli (UAE) 3pm.

 

More from Champions League

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
AFC Champions League
follow this tag on MGNAFC Champions League
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballChampions League

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
AFC Champions League
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Champions League

Khedira confident Juve can earn European glory

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayFashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017

Oscars mistake: Here’s what really happened

Oscars mistake: Here’s what really happened