World Cup-winner Draxler moves on to PSG

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

World Cup-winner Draxler moves on to PSG

Wolfburg’s 35 million euros deal backfires

Image Credit: AFP file
Julian Draxler
Gulf News
 

Berlin: Julian Draxler had the world at his feet when Wolfsburg paid Schalke 35 million euros ($37.3m) back in August 2015 for Germany’s rising star.

“We’re convinced Julian will develop further with us,” beamed Wolfsburg’s then-director of sport Klaus Allofs with Draxler signed as a playmaker to replace Kevin De Bruyne, who had just left for Manchester City.

Wolfsburg confirmed on Saturday that the attacking midfielder was joining Paris Saint Germain in a deal reportedly worth up to 47 million euros (around $49 million).

Wolfsburg says the 23-year-old Draxler is getting a 4 1/2 year deal subject to a medical examination with the French side. Both sides agreed not to disclose the transfer fee.

Draxler, who signed a five-year deal, wanted to play Champions League football with Wolfsburg, the 2015 German Cup winners, who had just beaten Bayern Munich in a penalty shoot-out to win the German Super Cup.

But by December 2016, the winger had repeatedly made it crystal clear he wanted to leave, which saw him kicked out of the squad for their 5-0 league drubbing at Bayern.

At 23, with a World Cup winners medal in his pocket and 27 caps for his country, he was now too big for Wolfsburg.

“This kind of attitude always brings confusion in a team,” said Wolfsburg’s coach Valerien Ismael. “If you focus on something, you have to put all your heart into it.”

As his teammate Mario Gomez put it “those who want to leave should be allowed to go. It should have already been settled in the summer!”

In August, Draxler first said he wanted to leave Wolfsburg, but his request fell on deaf ears with then-coach Dieter Hecking, who was sacked in October by Allofs, who in turn left in December after poor results.

It was not an option to let their star go less than a year after signing him, but things went from bad to worse in the league table.

Draxler did not even bother celebrating with fans after their 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on December 18 in the last league game of the year.

There had been little sign of the trouble ahead in Draxler’s first season.

The attacking midfielder helped Wolfsburg qualify top of their group for the Champions League’s knock-out stages for the first time in the club’s history — sealed by a 3-2 home win over Manchester United.

Draxler ran the show, then dazzled again in the 2-0 home win over Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, before Wolfsburg bowed out after losing 3-0 at the Bernabeu.

Wolfsburg finished eighth last season, missing out on even a Europa League place, and Draxler returned from Euro 2016 having played in five of Germany’s six games.

More from Bundesliga

tags from this story

Europa League
follow this tag on MGNEuropa League
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballBundesliga

tags

Europa League
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN
bayern munich

Also In Bundesliga

World Cup-winner Draxler moves on to PSG

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees