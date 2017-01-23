Mobile
Site
‘Next Zlatan’ signs for Borussia Dortmund

German giants delighted to snap up talented teen, Sweden’s youngest ever scorer at 17 years and 113 days

  • Alexander Isak shows his Borussia Dortmund t-shirtwith his name in it after he signed for a reported €10 mImage Credit: Courtesy: Borussia Dortmund Twitter
  • Zlatan IbrahimovicImage Credit: Reuters
Gulf News
 

Stockholm: Swedish teenage prodigy Alexander Isak — dubbed the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic — signed on Monday for Borussia Dortmund for a reported 10 million euros ($10.7m, Dh36.7 million) after they beat off a host of other top European clubs.

Isak, who earlier this month became Sweden’s youngest international goalscorer at 17 years and 113 days, had been linked to Real Madrid but joined the Bundesliga club from Sweden’s AIK after an apparent change of heart.

The gifted striker scored 10 goals in 24 games in his debut season at AIK in 2016.

“Alexander Isak is a hugely talented striker who many top clubs in Europe wanted to sign,” Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said told the club website. Borussia are currently fourth in the Bundesliga.

“We are delighted that he has chosen Borussia Dortmund. Both BVB and the player himself are convinced that this transfer has great potential.”

AIK said that representatives from 90 European clubs turned up at the ground in October last year to watch the youngster play in a match against Gothenburg.

Born in a Stockholm suburb to Eritrean parents, the talented teenager is still a minor and so the transfer is subject to approval by Fifa, football’s governing body, which the club said they expected to receive soon.

Isak became Sweden’s youngest international goalscorer on January 12 in a friendly against Slovakia in the UAE.

The previous record was held by Erik Dahlstrom, aged 18 years and one day when he scored against Finland in 1912.

