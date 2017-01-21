Mobile
Lewandowski snatches win for Bayern Munich

Title hopefuls Nice held at Bastia

Image Credit: Reuters
Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski celebrates after he scores in extra time at Freiburg after the teams were level 1-1.
Gulf News
 

Berlin, Bastia (France): Robert Lewandowski’s 91st-minute strike snatched victory for Bayern Munich in their 2-1 comeback win at Freiburg in sub-zero temperatures on Friday as the Bundesliga resumed after the winter break.

Lewandowski, last season’s top scorer in Germany, showed his class with two superb strikes at Freiburg’s sold-out Schwarzwald Stadion.

Having volleyed Bayern level in the first-half, to cancel out Freiburg’s shock early lead, the Poland hot-shot chested the ball down, flicked it off his left foot and fired home the winner off his right.

The victory leaves Bayern six points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig, who host Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

“It was a hard game, we didn’t have so many chances, so we have to be happy with the three points,” Lewandowski told broadcaster ARD.

“We had a bit of luck. We were a bit slow at the back, we tried everything and they defended well.

“You have to be patient in games like that and I am just glad we got the win. It’s not easy to play in temperatures like that.”

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti was impressed with his team’s character, not their performance.

“We played a good opponent, who invested a lot, but we simply didn’t play well,” said the Italian.

“What I did like was the will and the character the team showed, but we can’t be happy with the way we played, only with the result.”

Freiburg, who stunned Bayern with a shock 2-1 defeat when the sides last met at the Schwarzwald Stadion in May 2015, took an early lead on four minutes.

“Bayern had a lot of chances, but I am not annoyed,” said Freiburg coach Christian Streich, with his team eighth.

“We have to pick up our points against other teams, the boys did well and very little wrong.”

The thermometer showed minus six degrees Celsius (21.2 Fahrenheit) in the stadium, but Freiburg were on fire in the opening exchanges.

Bayern defender Mats Hummels’ mis-hit clearance fell to Freiburg’s Italian Vincenzo Grifo, who played Janik Haberer into the area.

The attacking midfielder produced a stunning finish to beat Bayern’s Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer as his shot flew into the far corner.

Freiburg enjoyed a string of half chances as Bayern looked far from sure of themselves.

The Bavarian giants, who are chasing their fifth straight German league title, drew level when Lewandowski showed his class.

Having been denied at close range when Freiburg captain Mike Frantz blocked his shot on 35 minutes, Lewandowski was not to be denied.

He volleyed home the resulting corner from Douglas Costa as Bayern went into the break at 1-1.

French title hopefuls Nice edged provisionally a point clear of Monaco but were Friday lamenting the loss of two points in a 1-1 draw at lowly Bastia.

The match was marred by an ugly incident beforehand when police reported some Bastia fans stoned the Nice team bus, breaking two windows, as it arrived at the Armand Cesari stadium.

Nice’s official Twitter feed reported that the side had arrived safely “but their bus, a little less so.” The club also showed two pictures of the damaged vehicle.

Nice, welcoming back former Italy, Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli from suspension, had to come from behind as Congolese midfielder Prince Oniangue put the hosts ahead on 17 minutes.

Nice, bidding to win a fifth title but first since 1959, levelled through Arnaud Souquet just after the half hour.

But that was as good as it got for Lucien Favre’s shock pacesetters, who were held last week by another struggling side in Metz.

Bastia held out despite having skipper Yannick Cahuzac sent off midway through the second period.

Favre was quick to pinpoint his side’s faults afterwards.

“We dominated and had the lion’s share of possession, even more after the sending off. But there was not enough movement. We lost too many balls and they pressed us well with a 4-3-2-1 to shut us out.

 

Results(Friday’s matches)

Bundesliga

Freiburg 1 Bayern Munich 2

La Liga

Las Palmas 1 Deportivo La Coruna 1

Ligue 1

Nice 1 Bastia 1

