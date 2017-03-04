Mobile
Leipzig slip off title-race after 2-2 draw

Mammana heads in late equaliser for Lyon

Image Credit: AFP
Augsburg’s Argentinian forward Raul Bobadilla and Leipzig’s German midfielder Diego Demme vie for the ball during a Bundesliga match in Augsburg on Friday.
Gulf News
 

Augsburg (Germany), Paris: RB Leipzig suffered a German title setback on Friday when they were held to a 2-2 draw at Augsburg, handing champions Bayern Munich the chance to go seven points clear by the end of the weekend.

The result kept Leipzig in second spot on 49 points.

Augsburg, in 13th, have one of the worst home records this season with just three wins and 10 goals scored before Friday’s clash.

But Kostas Stafylidis gave them the lead after just 19 minutes before the advantage was wiped out six minutes later when Timo Werner levelled.

Werner, who will turn 21 on Monday, now has 14 goals for the season.

Leipzig edged ahead after 52 minutes when centre-half Marvin Compper headed in a corner taken by Swedish star Emil Forsberg.

The visitors had chances to see off the game and make the three points safe but were pegged back on the hour when Martin Hinteregger equalised for Augsburg.

In Paris, Emanuel Mammana headed in a late equaliser as Lyon held Euro rivals Bordeaux 1-1 in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Lyon are fourth just ahead of Bordeaux in the race for European football next season.

Valentin Vada had put the hosts ahead after 16 minutes under the driving rain before fellow Argentine Mammana’s 79th-minute header grabbed a point for the visitors.

Lyon had been looking to close the gap with third-placed Nice but stay 12 points behind. They have a game in hand on Bordeaux who are a further four points back in fifth.

Ligue 1 strugglers Metz, meanwhile, received a huge boost in their battle against relegation earlier Friday as the French Football Federation suspended their two-point deduction following an appeal.

Metz were originally docked three points, one of which was suspended, after the December 3 game against Lyon was abandoned when firecrackers thrown by their fans injured visiting goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Metz move up two places in the table, climbing from 17th to 15th on 30 points.

 

Results

Spanish La Liga

Real Betis 2 Real Sociedad 3

Bundesliga

FC Augsburg 2 RB Leipzig 2

French Ligue 1

Bordeaux 1 Lyon 1

Results

