Kimmich ruled out for Bayern as Lahm hits 500 mark

Ancelotti hopes evergreen skipper can become ‘the new Paolo Maldini’

Gulf News
 

Berlin: Illness has ruled midfielder Joshua Kimmich out of Bayern Munich’s home match against Schalke on Saturday with captain Philipp Lahm set to make his 500th appearance for the Bundesliga leaders.

“He is ill and can’t play,” Bayern’s coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday about Kimmich with defender Jerome Boateng (shoulder) and winger Franck Ribery (thigh) already ruled out.

There was good news for Ancelotti ahead of the Allianz Arena clash as Bayern look to preserve their three-point lead over second-placed RB Leipzig, who play Dortmund away on Saturday.

Both midfielders Arturo Vidal and Thiago Alcantara are fit after injury.

“They have trained the whole week, are in good condition and are ready,” said Bayern’s Italian coach.

Ancelotti hopes to have Ribery back for their Champions League last 16, first-leg tie at home to Arsenal on February 15.

“He’s not a problem, perhaps he will begin individual training next week,” said Ancelotti with Brazil winger Douglas Costa set to start against Schalke in Ribery’s place.

The Bayern boss is looking forward to seeing Germany defender Holger Badstuber again, who Ancelotti sent on loan to Schalke last month, but has so far been on the bench for the Gelsenkirchen-based club.

Against Schalke, Lahm, Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning captain, will reach the milestone of 500 appearances for Bayern some 5,197 days after making his debut in November 2002.

In the last 14 years, Lahm has won the German league title seven times and the German Cup on six occasions, as well as the 2013 Champions League title.

The 33-year-old has said he may retire at the end of the season and hinted he may fill the director of sport role at Bayern.

Ancelotti says Lahm could be the new ‘Paolo Maldini’, referring to the great Italian defender who played for AC Milan into his early 40s.

“He (Lahm) always has a very good attitude and he is a good example for all,” said Ancelotti of his captain.

“I hope he keeping playing until his contract expires in 2018, he is fit and has no problems.

“Philipp could be the new Paolo Maldini and could play until he’s 40.”

