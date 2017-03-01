Mobile
Dortmund demand Cup minnows switch pitch

Snow-go leaves Bundesliga giants really stuck in the mud

Gulf News
 

Berlin: Borussia Dortmund’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke wants their postponed German Cup quarter-final at minnows Sportfreunde Lotte played at an alternative stadium after snow forced Tuesday’s game to be called off.

To highlight how saturated the ground in Lotte was after the sudden snowstorm, the Dortmund team bus had to be pulled out of mud by a tractor after parking in a field next to the stadium.

Watzke is worried that the pitch could again prove unplayable, presenting Dortmund with a potential fixture headache, and he wants the replay to take place on a higher-quality pitch.

Third division Lotte have a modest 10,000 capacity Stadium where Tuesday’s heavy snowfall left the playing surface saturated. The referee called off the match an hour before kick-off, because he could not guarantee the players’ safety on the greasy surface.

“You have to think whether or not it could all happen again here,” said Watzke. “It can all go wrong again in two weeks. And at some point we will have other games to play.” The most likely alternative date for the game to be replayed is March 14, three days before Dortmund have a German league game and after they host Benfica in the Champions League’s last 16 next Wednesday.

Watzke said the referee took the correct decision to postpone in Lotte.

“It wasn’t possible, the pitch had no grip. It would have been dangerous to play on it,” he said.

Dortmund’s director of sport Michael Zorc agreed.

“You couldn’t stand on the pitch, you slipped, there was the risk of injury and the risk of colliding with an opponent, because you couldn’t stop,” he said.

 

Fact Box

German Cup quarter-final result on Tuesday:

Eintracht 1 Arminia 0

La Liga results on Tuesday:

Real Sociedad 2 Eibar 2

Valencia 1 Leganes 0

Malaga 1 Real Betis 2

French League Cup last 16 results on Tuesday:

CA Bastia 0 Angers 1

Frejus-Saint-Raphael 2 Auxerre 0

Bordeaux 2 Lorient 1

Italian Cup result on Tuesday:

Semi-final, first leg

Juventus 3 Napoli 1

