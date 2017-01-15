Bayern sign Hoffenheim duo Rudy, Suele

Berlin: Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich have bolstered their defensive options by signing Hoffenheim teammates Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Suele for next season, the German champions said. With captain Philipp Lahm and Spaniard Xabi Alonso nearing the end of their careers, Rudy, 26, will provide another option in defensive midfield, while 21-year-old Suele will be charged with plugging holes in Bayern’s central defence. Both players are Germany internationals and have enjoyed stellar seasons for unbeaten Hoffenheim, who are fifth in the Bundesliga. They will both join Bayern at the end of the current campaign.