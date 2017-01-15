Bayern sign Hoffenheim duo Rudy, Suele

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bayern sign Hoffenheim duo Rudy, Suele

Bundesliga toppers boost defensive options

Gulf News
 

Berlin: Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich have bolstered their defensive options by signing Hoffenheim teammates Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Suele for next season, the German champions said. With captain Philipp Lahm and Spaniard Xabi Alonso nearing the end of their careers, Rudy, 26, will provide another option in defensive midfield, while 21-year-old Suele will be charged with plugging holes in Bayern’s central defence. Both players are Germany internationals and have enjoyed stellar seasons for unbeaten Hoffenheim, who are fifth in the Bundesliga. They will both join Bayern at the end of the current campaign.

More from Bundesliga

tags from this story

Xabi Alonso
follow this tag on MGNXabi Alonso
FIFA World Cup
follow this tag on MGNFIFA World Cup
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany
Bundesliga
follow this tag on MGNBundesliga

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballBundesliga

tags

Xabi Alonso
follow this tag on MGN
FIFA World Cup
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN
Bundesliga
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bundesliga

Robben signs one-year Bayern extension

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon