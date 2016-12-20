Mobile
Bayern’s Boateng out for at least six weeks after surgery

Germany defender fell in training and hurt a chest muscle tendon

Gulf News
 

Munich: Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng will be out for at least six weeks after undergoing surgery on Tuesday following an injury in training, the Bundesliga champions said.

The Germany international suffered a fall in a practice session last week and damaged a chest muscle tendon, Bayern said in a statement.

He is set to miss the re-start of the Bundesliga on January 20 following the winter break.

“The operation went well,” Bayern doctor Volker Braun said. “In case of a perfect recovery process it will take about six week for Jerome to return.”

