Bayern brace for ‘week of truth’ with league win

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bayern brace for ‘week of truth’ with league win

Vidal, Robben on target against Ingolstadt ahead of Champions League match-up against Arsenal

Image Credit: AP
Bayern’s Arturo Vidal celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the Bundesliga match in Ingolstadt on Saturday.
Gulf News
 

Berlin: Carlo Ancelotti says Bayern Munich’s 2-0 win over Ingolstadt, with last-minute goals by Arturo Vidal and Arjen Robben, was the perfect confidence-booster for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Arsenal.

The Gunners are the guests at Munich’s Allianz Arena in what Robben has described as Bayern’s ‘week of truth’ after the German league leaders have struggled for form with lacklustre performances in recent weeks.

Vidal broke the deadlock by ghosting in behind the Ingolstadt defence and put his side ahead on 90 minutes.

Robben netted just 60 seconds later to seal victory in the Bavaria derby.

“It was an important win for us and gives us a lot of self-confidence for Wednesday,” said Bayern boss Ancelotti.

“We had to give everything, we did give everything and we’re happy with the result.

“We have to show the same character and mentality against Arsenal. That will be the key.”

Their quest for a fifth straight Bundesliga title this season was helped on Saturday as their main rivals — RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund — lost to leave Bayern seven points clear.

They had over 70 per cent possession on Saturday and deserved the win over second-from-bottom Ingolstadt after Robert Lewandowski hit the crossbar late on and had a first-half effort cleared off the line.

Bayern are not in form, as highlighted by last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Schalke after laboured 2-1 wins at Freiburg and Werder Bremen in January, but chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says there is reason for optimism.

“There is no need to be pessimistic. We have seen the team can step it up at the right moment,” said Rummenigge.

Bayern’s captain Philipp Lahm, who announced on Tuesday that he will retired at the end of the season, was happy with the win: “it’s all on the right track. Our body language was better,” he said.

Bayern are on a record 15-match winning streak and know they must take a good result from the first leg in Munich to the return in London on March 7.

“We have to win, ideally keep them to zero, so that we have a bit of a cushion for the second game in London. That would be nice,” added Rummenigge.

Bayern only showed their mettle in the dying stages, when it mattered most, but there is no disguising the lack of tempo, ideas and movement.

“Everyone saw that it was very, very difficult to raise our passing game,” admitted Lahm.

“We knew it would be a tough game, decided by the one-on-ones. Lewy could have put us in the lead in the second half, but when you create a goal so late, you have to be happy.”

More from Bundesliga

tags from this story

Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Bundesliga
follow this tag on MGNBundesliga
Arjen Robben
follow this tag on MGNArjen Robben
Carlo Ancelotti
follow this tag on MGNCarlo Ancelotti

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballBundesliga

tags

Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Bundesliga
follow this tag on MGN
Arjen Robben
follow this tag on MGN
Carlo Ancelotti
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bundesliga

Dortmund accept ‘drastic punishment’ on fans

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone