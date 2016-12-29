Mobile
Augsburg places its faith in interim coach Manuel Baum

Former youth coach will manage Bundesliga team until ‘at least’ the end of the season

Gulf News
 

Augsburg: Bundesliga side Augsburg have called off their search for a new coach by leaving Manuel Baum in charge for the rest of the season.

Augsburg said 37-year-old Baum, who took over on an interim basis following the sacking of Dirk Schuster and his assistants on December 14, will coach the side “at least” until the end of the season.

Baum, Augsburg’s former youth coach, oversaw a win over Borussia Moenchengladbach and a draw with Borussia Dortmund during his two games in charge. The club says he already has a long-term contract.

General manager Stefan Reuter said Baum has been working for Augsburg for two years and has implemented the club’s philosophy already at youth level.

Augsburg are 12th in the 18-team Bundesliga at the season’s halfway stage.

