Aubameyang ‘will never join Bayern’, but drops exit hint

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Aubameyang ‘will never join Bayern’, but drops exit hint

Dortmund’s star striker admits potential departure but rules out Bundesliga rivals

Gulf News
 

Berlin: Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted he could leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer — but has insisted he will never join their Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich.

“I will never go to Bayern, that is for sure,” Aubameyang told new German sports daily FussballBild, which launched on Friday, while on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Gabon.

“That would be too hard for the Dortmund fans.

“It wouldn’t matter what they offer me, I would say ‘no’.

“Doing something like that doesn’t fit with my mentality, so Bayern is out.”

Aubameyang is the German league’s top scorer so far this season with 16 goals in his 15 Bundesliga games and has a Dortmund contract until 2020.

However, he has repeatedly expressed his desire to eventually join Real Madrid, to keep a promise he made to his grandfather just before he died.

“You know, some players have ambitions, so they leave to see something else,” added the 27-year-old.

His flat refusal to join Bayern will come as a relief to Dortmund fans, who have seen Robert Lewandowski, Mats Hummels and Mario Goetze, who later re-signed for Borussia, join the Munich giants in recent years.

But while Aubameyang promises “100 per cent” to stay with Dortmund until the end of the season, he would rule nothing out after that.

“No one can see the future. All that is sure is that I am with Dortmund and love it there,” he said.

“But I can’t say that I will stay two more years, or five, or ten.

“It is possible that in June, a club comes along who will find a solution with Dortmund, and I’ll go, but at the moment I am really not thinking about that.

“I am concentrating about my job with my colleagues in Dortmund and Gabon.”

The German league resumes after the winter break on Friday with leaders Bayern Munich at Freiburg, while sixth-placed Dortmund — without Aubameyang — are at Werder Bremen.

— AFP

More from Bundesliga

tags from this story

Bundesliga
follow this tag on MGNBundesliga
Borussia Dortmund
follow this tag on MGNBorussia Dortmund

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballBundesliga

tags

Bundesliga
follow this tag on MGN
Borussia Dortmund
follow this tag on MGN
bayern munich

Also In Bundesliga

Lewandowski snatches win for Bayern Munich

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayHighlights form the Red Bull Cliff Diving finale
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses