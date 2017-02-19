Mobile
Atletico ‘keeper back for Leverkusen trip

Oblak had been out of action since December after shoulder surgery

Gulf News
 

Madrid: Atletico Madrid received a massive boost ahead of their Champions League last-16 first leg tie at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday as goalkeeper Jan Oblak was included in Diego Simeone’s squad for the trip to Germany.

The Slovenian international, who kept eight clean sheets in 13 Champions League games as Atletico reached the final last season, has been sidelined since December after having surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

“Oblak has received the medical all-clear at the end of Sunday morning’s training session,” Atletico said in a statement. “The Slovenian has been able to fully train with the rest of the group since Wednesday.”

