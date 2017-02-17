Mobile
Sri Lanka clinch Melbourne thriller to welcome back Malinga

Kapugedera hits last-ball boundary to put side 1-0 up in three-match contest against Australia

Gulf News
 

Melbourne: Chamara Kapugedera smashed a boundary off the last ball to secure a thrilling five-wicket victory for Sri Lanka against Australia in the first Twenty20 Internationals on Friday.

Needing one run off the last ball, Kapugedera drove the fuller delivery from Andrew Tye through cover to seal the match and put his team 1-0 up in the three-match contest.

With several of their top players in India for a Test series, Australia fielded a second-string team with Michael Klinger, Billy Stanlake and Ashton Turner making their debut in Twenty20 Internationals.

Put in to bat, the hosts could not make the most of a strong start and posted a modest 168-6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Skipper Aaron Finch (43) went on to complete his 1,000 runs in Twenty20 Internationals while Klinger (38) and Travis Head (31) were the other notable contributors with the bat.

Paceman Lasith Malinga, playing his first international match in 12 months, was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers, claiming two wickets in two balls while also taking a couple of catches on his return.

Sri Lanka skipper Upul Tharanga fell for a duck but Dilshan Munaweera (44) and Niroshan Dickewalla (30) steadied the innings before Asela Gunaratne (52) hit his maiden fifty to take the tourists close to win.

With Sri Lanka seemingly cruising to victory needing 18 runs off the last three overs, Turner injected fresh excitement into the contest claiming two wickets in the 18th over.

James Faulkner conceded only six runs in his tidy final over that left Sri Lanka needing six off the last over from Tye who could only watch on agony as Kapugedera’s shot raced to boundary.

The teams now move to South Geelong, Victoria for the second Twenty20 match on Friday.

 

Fact Box

Scores in the first Twenty20 international between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday:

Australia

A. Finch c Malinga b Gunaratne 43

M. Klinger c Malinga b Sandakan 38

T. Head c Prasanna b Malinga 31

M. Henriques c Kapugedera b Bandara 17

A. Turner c Prasanna b Malinga 18

J. Faulkner not out 14

T. Paine run out (Kulasekara) 0

P. Cummins not out 0

Extras (b1, lb1, w4, nb1) 7

Total (6 wkts, 20 overs) 168

Did not bat: A. Zampa, A. Tye, B. Stanlake

Fall of wickets: 1-76 (Klinger), 2-86 (Finch), 3-116 (Henriques), 4-153 (Head), 5-153 (Turner), 6-162 (Paine)

Bowling: Malinga 4-0-29-2 (1w), Kulasekara 4-0-38-0 (1nb, 1w), Bandara 3-0-35-1 (1w), Prasanna 4-0-23-0 (1w), Sandakan 4-0-30-1, Gunaratne 1-0-11-1

Sri Lanka

N. Dickwella c Klinger b Zampa 30

U. Tharanga c Paine b Cummins 0

D. Munaweera c Finch b Zampa 44

A. Gunaratne st Paine b Turner 52

M. Siriwardana lbw b Turner 15

C. Kapugedera not out 10

S. Prasanna not out 8

Extras (b1, lb3, w9) 13

Total (5 wickets, 20 overs) 172

Did not bat: S. Bandara, L. Malinga, N. Kulasekara, L. Sandakan

Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Tharanga), 2-79 (Dickwella), 3-91 (Munaweera), 4-151 (Gunaratne), 5-152 (Siriwardana)

Bowling: Cummins 4-0-29-1, Stanlake 3-0-42-0 (4w), Faulkner 4-0-27-0 (1w), Tye 3-0-32-0, Zampa 4-0-26-2, Turner 2-0-12-2

Result: Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Series: Sri Lanka 1-0

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Mick Martell (AUS), Paul Wilson (AUS)

Third umpire: Sam Nogajski (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Fact Box

