Lanka drop skipper Mathews from Bangladesh Tests

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Lanka drop skipper Mathews from Bangladesh Tests

Experienced all-rounder to be available for ODIs

Gulf News
 

Colombo: Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews was Saturday ruled out of next month’s two-Test home series against Bangladesh as selectors prepared to field a “formidable team”.

The 29-year-old all rounder, however, was “likely to be available” for the three One-day Internationals and the two Twenty20 matches of the series starting with the first Test on March 7 at Galle, the Sri Lankan cricket board said in a statement.

“The National Selections Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket is set to meet on Tuesday to decide on a formidable team that would play the first two Test matches.

“Accordingly, it has been announced that Angelo Mathews will not be able to play the first two Test matches,” the board said.

It did not say why Mathews was dropped from the Test squad, but he returned home last month half way through the South African tour after twisting his ankle.

Under his leadership, Sri Lanka suffered a 3-0 Test series whitewash against South Africa.

He was also left out of the just concluded three-match T20 series Sri Lanka won 2-1 against Australia.

“Despite his absence, the selections committee is confident that the lessons learnt from the South African series will help in putting together a formidable young team to take on the first two matches against the Bangladesh team,” the board said.

Sri Lanka has a good record at home and beat Australia 3-0 in the last series that they hosted in August 2016.

Bangladesh by contrast have only won three of their Test matches on the road since gaining full status 17 years ago although they have shown recent signs of improvement and beat England in a home Test late last year.

The last series between the two sides in Sri Lanka in 2014 saw the hosts win one of the Tests by 248 runs while the second was a draw.

More from Sri Lanka

tags from this story

Angelo Mathews
follow this tag on MGNAngelo Mathews
Rangana Herath
follow this tag on MGNRangana Herath
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGNSri Lanka
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketSri Lanka

tags

Angelo Mathews
follow this tag on MGN
Rangana Herath
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Sri Lanka

Mushfiqur relishes chances against Sri Lanka

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayFashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 26, 2017


Tokyo Marathon 2017 - Winner Wilson Kipsang of Kenya crosses the finish line. Reuters

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe