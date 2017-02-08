Mobile
South Africa stick to winning formula with same squad

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it appears to the mantra after successful Sri Lanka series

Gulf News
 

Johannesburg: South Africa on Wednesday retained the squad that has outplayed Sri Lanka in a one-day series for the limited-overs section of a tour of New Zealand starting next week.

The same 14 players lead Sri Lanka 4-0 in a five-match home series. The final match is in Centurion on Friday and the squad will leave for New Zealand the next day.

Fast bowler Dane Paterson was added as cover for all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius, who will miss the only Twenty20 international in Auckland on February 17 and the first one-dayer in Hamilton on February 19 because his wife is expecting their first child.

Paterson will return home when Pretorius joins the tour.

Batsman David Miller, ruled out of the last three matches of the Sri Lanka series because of a finger injury, is fit to travel but fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who suffered a hip injury during the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, has not recovered.

The squad will do duty for the Twenty20 international and five One Day Internationals. A squad for three Test matches will be announced later.

Cricket South Africa selection convener Linda Zondi said: “We are very happy with the way the squad has gelled over the past six months and consistency in selection is very important as we continue our build-up towards the ICC Champions Trophy tournament (in England in June).

“New Zealand are playing very good cricket at the moment and as always will provide very tough opposition, particularly under their home conditions.”

South African squad:

AB de Villiers (one-day international captain), Faf du Plessis (T20 international captain), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

