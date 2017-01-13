Mobile
South Africa pounce to put Sri Lanka in familiar bother

Lankans left at 80 for four — some 346 runs behind the host total of 426

Gulf News
 

Johannesburg: Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada plunged Sri Lanka into familiar trouble when they both took two wickets on the second day of the third and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday.

Sri Lanka were 80 for four when bad light ended play for the day, still 346 runs behind South Africa’s total of 426.

The first half of the day belonged largely to Sri Lanka, who have largely been outplayed in a series which they trail 2-0, as their bowlers claimed South Africa’s seven remaining wickets for 88 runs.

Nuwan Pradeep took four wickets in as many overs to finish with four for 78, while Lahiru Kumara took four for 107.

Hashim Amla, who resumed on 125 not out, could add only nine more runs off 44 balls before he was caught behind to become Pradeep’s third victim.

Although Dimuth Karunaratne was caught behind off Vernon Philander without scoring off the fourth ball of their innings, Kaushal Silva and Kusal Mendis put on 47 for the second wicket and saw off the new ball.

But Rabada struck soon after tea when he produced a sharply-lifting delivery which Silva had to play at, edging a second catch to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Mendis made 41 before a vicious lifter from Rabada had him fending a catch to gully. Dhananjaya de Silva followed in the next over when he sliced a drive against Philander to backward point.

Philander took two for 17 and Rabada two for 26.

Although Pradeep was their most successful bowler, it was an impressive collective bowling performance by the Sri Lankan seamers in overcast conditions on a pitch which seemed to have more life than on the first day.

Suranga Lakmal bowled superbly from the start of play after South Africa resumed at 338 for three, conceding nine runs in seven overs, four of which came from overthrows, and having South African captain Faf du Plessis dropped by Mendis at second slip.

Angelo Mathews, who opened the bowling with Lakmal at start of play, sent down five overs for nine runs and dismissed nightwatchman Duanne Olivier.

Pradeep had a golden spell, dismissing du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Amla and Philander in the space of 24 deliveries.

 

Fact Box

Full scores at close of play on the second day of the third and final Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday.

South Africa, first innings

(overnight 338-3)

S. Cook lbw b Mathews 10

D. Elgar c Karunaratne b Kumara 27

H. Amla c Chandimal b Pradeep 134

J. Duminy c Mendis b Kumara 155

D. Olivier c Chandimal b Mathews 3

F. du Plessis c Mendis b Pradeep 16

T. Bavuma c Silva b Pradeep 0

Q. de Kock c De Silva b Kumara 34

V. Philander c Chandimal b Pradeep 0

W. Parnell c Tharanga b Kumara 23

K. Rabada not out 0

Extras (b11, lb8, nb1, w4) 24

Total (124.1 overs) 426

Fall of wickets: 1-45 (Cook), 2-45 (Elgar), 3-337 (Duminy), 4-346 (Olivier), 5-364 (du Plessis), 6-364 (Bavuma), 7-367 (Amla), 8-378 (Philander), 9-425 (Parnell)

Bowling: Lakmal 30-8-81-0, Pradeep 27-8-78-4 (2w), Mathews 20-6-52-2 (1nb), Kumara 25.1-2-107-4 (2w), Herath 14-0-67-0, De Silva 8-1-22-0

Sri Lanka, first innings

D. Karunaratne c de Kock b Philander 0

K. Silva c de Kock b Rabada 13

K. Mendis c Duminy b Rabada 41

D. de Silva c Bavuma b Philander 10

A. Mathews not out 11

D. Chandimal not out 3

Extras (lb2) 2

Total (4 wkts, 28.4 overs) 80

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Karunaratne)

Bowling: Philander 9-3-23-2, Parnell 6.4-1-16-0, Olivier 6-2-13-0, Rabada 7-2-26-2

To bat: U. Tharanga, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Kumara, N. Pradeep

Match situation: Sri Lanka trail by 346 runs with six wickets remaining in the first innings

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Fact Box

