Proteas hail ‘great’ Du Plessis after series win

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Proteas hail ‘great’ Du Plessis after series win

Visitors land one-day series and reclaim No. 1 status

Image Credit: AFP
South Africa celebrate after winning the ODI series against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland yesterday. The win meant the Proteas reclaimed the World. 1 spot.
Gulf News
 

Auckland: South Africa hailed a battling Faf du Plessis on Saturday after whipping New Zealand in the final One Day International to win the series and reclaim the world No. 1 slot.

“He’s a wonderful player who has turned into a great player over the past few years,” captain AB de Villiers said after du Plessis anchored a six-wicket win to give South Africa the series 3-2.

The overwhelming victory moved the South Africans ahead of Australia in the world rankings after they had slipped to second when beaten by New Zealand in the fourth match.

With du Plessis, holding the innings together and David Miller plundering the boundaries with 45 off 35 balls, South Africa took less than 33 overs to overhaul New Zealand’s 149.

Du Plessis ended the game with a boundary which also took him to 51 and his 26th ODI half century.

De Villiers singled out his bowlers “for a fantastic effort” to destroy the New Zealand innings in 41.1 overs before du Plessis led the side home.

“It’s very easy in those situations to go into a negative mindset and we decided to stay positive. It was a fantastic knock by Faf and David to take us across the line.”

New Zealand were made to struggle throughout the match with a performance which captain Kane Williamson labelled “not good enough” for the team ranked third in the world.

“It was a disappointing effort with the bat,” he said.

“It was a shame the first half was done so poorly. It wasn’t good enough. We do need to be a lot better. When you’re taking on the best team in the world you do need to raise your game.”

While South Africa, like New Zealand, lost early wickets du Plessis held the innings together with partnerships of 40 with de Villiers and an unbeaten 63 with Miller.

De Villiers’ 23 was his lowest score and only the third time he was dismissed in the series where he averaged 87.33.

After New Zealand’s thumping seven-wicket victory in game four to level the series at 2-2, South Africa looked to stamp their mark early.

When De Villiers won the toss and opted to bowl, the world’s number one spinner Imran Tahir and Kagiso Rabada led a disciplined attack that decimated the New Zealand batting.

Tahir’s 10 overs produced two for 14, while Rabada took three for 25 off 7.1.

South Africa’s response was not all plain sailing with Quinton de Kock (six), Hashim Amla (eight) and JP Duminy (three) out early to have the tourists three for 48 in the 16th over, comparable to New Zealand’s four for 51 at the same stage.

But from there du Plessis and de Villiers pushed the score up to 88 before being joined by Miller through to the end.

New Zealand’s best performer with the bat was Colin de Grandhomme who made 32 batting at number eight, while Dean Brownlie, Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner all made 24 and were the only other batsmen to reach double figures.

Martin Guptill, who tormented South Africa with his match-winning 180 in the previous encounter, was first out for four in a brief 16-ball stay.

The two sides start a three-Test series in Dunedin next Wednesday.

 

Scoreboard

New Zealand

M. Guptill b Rabada 4

D. Brownlie lbw Phehlukwayo 24

K. Williamson run out (de Villiers/de Kock) 9

R. Taylor lbw Phehlukwayo 8

L. Ronchi c de Kock b Morris 8

J. Neesham c Duminy b Rabada 24

M. Santner run out (Duminy) 24

C. de Grandhomme c de Kock b Rabada 32

T. Southee c&b Tahir 6

J. Patel lbw Tahir 0

T. Boult not out 0

Extras: (lb5, w5) 10

Total: (all out; 41.1 overs) 149

Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Guptill), 2-42 (Williamson), 3-42 (Brownlie), 4-51 (Taylor), 5-72 (Ronchi), 6-87 (Neesham), 7-132 (Santner), 8-140 (Southee, 36.3), 9-147 (Patel), 10-149

Bowling: Rabada 7.1-1-25-3 (2w), Morris 9-0-34-1 (2w), Tahir 10-0-14-2, Phehlukwayo 7-1-35-2, Pretorius 8-0-36-0

South Africa

Q. de Kock c Williamson b Patel 6

H. Amla c Santner b de Grandhomme 8

F. du Plessis not out 451

JP Duminy c Santner b Patel 3

A. de Villiers c Ronchi b Neesham 23

D. Miller not out 45

Extras: (lb5, w9) 14

Total: (4 wickets; 32.3 overs) 150

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (de Kock), 2-35 (Amla), 3-48 (Duminy), 4-88 (de Villiers)

Bowling: Patel 5-0-26-2 (1w), Boult 9.2-0-44-0 (2w), Southee 10-1-40-0 (2w), de Grandhomme 4-0-16-1 (3w), Santner 2-0-9-0, Neesham 2-0-10-1 (1w)

Toss: South Africa

Result: South Africa won by six wickets

Series: South Africa won 3-2

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Chris Brown (NZL)

Third umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath

More from South Africa

tags from this story

Hashim Amla
follow this tag on MGNHashim Amla
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
Quinton de Kock
follow this tag on MGNQuinton de Kock
Faf du Plessis
follow this tag on MGNFaf du Plessis

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketSouth Africa

tags

Hashim Amla
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
Quinton de Kock
follow this tag on MGN
Faf du Plessis
follow this tag on MGN
 

Scoreboard

Read More

Also In South Africa

Guptill comes back with match-winning 180

Sport Gallery

In pictures: Peshawar Zalmi win PSL

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: March 6, 2017


Cricketers of Peshawar Zalmi their victory over Quetta Gladiators in the final cricket match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at The Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

8 ways to save money on petrol

8 ways to save money on petrol

Marine Corps rocked by nude-photo scandal

Marine Corps rocked by nude-photo scandal

North Korea fires 4 missiles towards Japan

North Korea fires 4 missiles towards Japan

Look: New indoor snow park opens in Mideast

Look: New indoor snow park opens in Mideast