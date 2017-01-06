Younis wants to bat on for Pakistan

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Younis wants to bat on for Pakistan

Veteran, 39, says he will attempt to become first Pakistani to achieve 10,000 runs ‘if they want me’

Gulf News
 

Sydney: Pakistan great Younis Khan says he wants to carry on playing Test cricket for his country as he nears the summit of 10,000 Test runs.

Younis, at 39, in the autumn of a trail-blazing 17-year playing career, reached another milestone with his first century in Australia in the current third Sydney match, makingh a Test hundred in 11 countries.

But Younis, who is just 36 runs away from becoming the first Pakistani batsman to score 10,000 Test runs, said he wants to bat on for Pakistan if “they want me.”

“It all depends on my team and what they want. That’s the main thing for me,” Younis told reporters after scoring an unbeaten 175 for his 34th Test century at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

“It’s not about that I’m near 10,000 runs which will be a big achievement as a Pakistani.

“If you see that list there is no Pakistani who has achieved 10,000 runs so it all depends on my team and depend on PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) and how they want me.

Younis refused to be called Pakistan’s greatest batsman, despite the weight of statistical evidence of his run scoring.

“I can’t feel that I’ll be the greatest Pakistani (player),” he said.

“On that list you see Javed Miandad is there, Zaheer Abbas is there. There are a lot of great players there. Inzamam (ul-Haq) is also there.

“I don’t feel I will be the greatest batsman ever for Pakistan.

“But I want people and my critics and followers to know that whenever I play, I play for my country and play for my team. That is more important for me.”

Younis said he was a “happy man” that he was able to break through for his first century in Australia with his 334-ball batting epic with 17 fours and three sixes.

“At least I have made a hundred in Australia because the previous time I was out for 87 in the the 2004 Boxing Day Test (Melbourne).

Younis began the Australia series sluggishly with just a half-century in his first four innings before he carried Pakistan’s first innings in Sydney.

He said he had not done anything special to fight his way back into form.

“If anyone criticises me, I take that very positively and I respond through my performances,” he said.

“At the same time I feel under a little bit of pressure as well but I make myself calm and cool and this has worked for me.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketPakistan

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
pakistan cricket team

Also In Pakistan

Pakistan’s obsession with call for retirement

Sport Gallery

Pics: Al Mazroui wins Mohammad Endurance Cup

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car