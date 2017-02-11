Three more PSL players questioned for attempt to corrupt PSL

Dubai: More Pakistan players have been accused of trying to corrupt the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Pakistan’s tall left-arm fast-bowler Mohammad Irfan was questioned by Pakistan’s Cricket Board’s anti-corruption unit for his alleged involvement in attempt to corrupt the PSL through spot-fixing.

On Friday the Pakistan Cricket Board had suspended Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif after they were allegedly involved in corrupt activities.

It is understood that Karachi Kings opener Shahzaib Hasan and spinner Zulfiqar Babar have also been questioned by Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption unit. Najam Sethi, the chairman of the PSL, said that these three players have not been suspended and will continue to play in the league.

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption Unit is continuing with inquiries to root out corrupt practices and to safeguard and protect the integrity of the Pakistan Super League.

Sethi emphasised that “the ACU will remain vigilant and continue to protect the PSL from the menace of corruption”.