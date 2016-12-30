Pakistan skip Kamran and Hafeez in Australia ODI squad

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pakistan skip Kamran and Hafeez in Australia ODI squad

Agar and O’Keefe included in Aussie squad for third Test against Pakistan

Gulf News
 

Karachi: Pakistan have overlooked in-form batsman Kamran Akmal and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez in a 15-man squad for the five-match ODI series in Australia, keeping faith in the same set of players who went down 2-0 in the Tests on Friday.

Akmal, 35, has been in superb form scoring 1035 runs in the four-day first class tournament and another 361 with two hundreds in the ongoing one-day cup.

Selectors instead retained Test batsman Asad Shafiq, who hit an epic 137 in Pakistan’s narrow 39-run defeat in the first Test at Brisbane last week.

Pakistan lost the second Test in Melbourne by an innings and 18 runs on Friday. They play the third and final Test in Sydney from January 3 before the one-day series.

Hafeez was thought likely to return to one-day team after his bowling action was cleared following a 12-month ban, but his recent form was not considered good enough to earn a recall.

“The one-day team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions in Australia and the performances of players in the recent series against West Indies and in domestic cricket,” said chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Pakistan whitewashed West Indies 3-0 in UAE in October.

“The team is a fine blend of experience and youth, and the selectors have stuck to the same combination of players selected against West Indies series earlier and believe that team will do well on the tour”, he added.

Giant paceman Mohammad Irfan returns to the squad after being sent home mid-way from the England one-day series following fitness problems.

The first one-day will be played on January 13 at Brisbane followed by matches in Melbourne (January 15), Perth (January 19), Sydney (January 22) and Adelaide (January 26).

Selectors, meanwhile, added spinners Ashton Agar and Stephen O’Keefe Friday to a 13-man Australia squad for next week’s final Test against Pakistan.

There was no room in the squad for batsman Nic Maddinson and fast bowler Chadd Sayers.

The Sydney Cricket Ground pitch traditionally takes spin and selectors have boosted their spin stocks to complement off-spinner Nathan Lyon, keeping bowling all-rounder Hilton Cartwright.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Hilton Cartwright, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Stephen O’Keefe, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade.

Pakistan squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Amir.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
David Warner
follow this tag on MGNDavid Warner
Mitchell Starc
follow this tag on MGNMitchell Starc
West Indies
follow this tag on MGNWest Indies
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketPakistan

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
David Warner
follow this tag on MGN
Mitchell Starc
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

Warner hits ton before lunch for Australia

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events