Misbah considers retirement ahead of final Sydney Test

Pakistan skipper says he ‘needs to think’ about whether to carry on or not

Image Credit: AFP
Pakistan’s batsman Misbah ul-Haq’s tactics and fielding strategy were questioned during the Boxing Day Test and he scored just 11 and a duck in his two trips to the crease.
Gulf News
 

Melbourne: Captain Misbah-ul-Haq said he was considering retirement after Pakistan’s shattering two-session capitulation to Australia in the second Test in Melbourne to lose the series on Friday.

Pakistan, who appeared safe from defeat after amassing 443 for nine declared in their first innings, crashed to an innings and 18-run defeat to the Australians on the final day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Misbah’s tactics and fielding strategy were questioned during the Boxing Day Test and he scored just 11 and a duck in his two trips to the crease.

The 42-year-old veteran of 71 Tests from 2001 said he would decide in the coming days whether to call time on his career and indicated he was no guarantee to play the third Test, starting in Sydney on Tuesday.

“I think I need to think about it,” Misbah told reporters after the Test defeat.

“I always believed that if I couldn’t contribute to the team then it’s no point staying there. I haven’t decided (about Sydney) but let’s see.”

Misbah said he could offer no explanation for his side’s dramatic collapse after trailing by 181 runs on the first innings following Australia’s declaration of 624 for eight.

“Pressure sometimes does things like that. Full credit to Australia the way they batted to put us under pressure,” he said.

“After scoring 443 you should not be in that position to lose a Test match on the last day.

“I think we should take the blame as a batting unit because the pitch was very good on the last day.”

