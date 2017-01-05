Arthur: Misbah ‘integral’ to rebuilding Pakistan

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Arthur: Misbah ‘integral’ to rebuilding Pakistan

Coach says skipper ‘shattered’ by poor performance against Aussies

Image Credit: Reuters
Pakistan’s Misbah-ul-Haq departs after being caughtby Australia’s Jackson Bird yesterday.
Gulf News
 

Sydney: Coach Mickey Arthur urged veteran Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq on Thursday to continue playing despite a difficult tour of Australia, saying he was a crucial part of the team.

Misbah went back on comments he made after last week’s series-losing Melbourne Test that he intended to retire and is leading Pakistan in this week’s final Test in Sydney.

Pakistan’s most successful skipper, who has scored a total of 20 runs in four innings in the series, said his remarks after the innings and 18 runs defeat in Melbourne were triggered by frustration.

Misbah is expected to make a decision on his Test career upon his return home, but Arthur said the 42-year-old skipper remained an “integral” part of Pakistan’s team-rebuilding plans.

Arthur said he had spoken to the captain after the Melbourne Test and that Misbah had been “shattered”.

“Misbah is a guy with such high morals and high values and high standards. He was shattered he hadn’t contributed,” Arthur told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation at the Sydney Test.

“But we said we would discuss it the next two days and we had a day off and had the chat and never mentioned it again.

“From that time he was totally committed to certainly playing this Test.

“I’m hoping he continues as I think he is integral — him and I in terms of our working relationship, in terms of building the team in the next phase.”

It has been a difficult series for Misbah, whose fielding has been badly exposed along with questions over his field placements and bowling changes.

“We can’t work any harder at our fielding,” Arthur told reporters.

“We catch balls continuously and (fielding coach) Steve Rixon works the guys hard and fielding has been a massive frustration for us.”

“We set ourselves a helluva high standard and we are falling short in the fielding department by a long way. We have just got to keep on plugging away and make sure we get better at it.

“We certainly don’t want to be labelled as a poor fielding team, certainly in my duration with the Pakistan team.”

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketPakistan

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

Pakistan’s obsession with call for retirement

Sport Gallery

Pics: Al Mazroui wins Mohammad Endurance Cup

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car