Akhtar wants Butt back in squad ‘immediately’

Abu Dhabi: Pakistan former pace sensation Shoaib Akhtar wants tainted opener Salman Butt back in the Pakistan squad ‘immediately.’

Playing for Water and Power Development Authority, Akhtar scored his second century of the match on Friday to see his side lift the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, beating Habib Bank Limited in Karachi by first innings lead.

The former Pakistan captain Butt hence pressed a strong case for his return to international cricket with scores of 125 and 105 not out. The 32-year-old was playing in his first major first-class tournament after serving a five-year ban for spot-fixing, which ended in September last year. “I have knocked the door very hard and hope it paves my way to the Pakistan team,” he said after the match.

With the Pakistan team now struggling Down Under in the opening Test, having been reduced to 97 for eight chasing Australia’s first innings total of 429, and Akhtar feels Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should look at the southpaw.

“Salman has served the ban and every bit of trouble that he had is behind him. He should be in immediately. He has suffered enough and people who have suffered enough should be forgiven. Now, he is free to play and we should allow him to do so,” said Akhtar on the sidelines of the Sprite Cricket Stars 2016 tournament at the Shaikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

Akhtar was of the view that the team should not have problem in accepting Butt back in the squad and should keep an open mind.

“Amir is also playing you see and you have to give Butt also a chance. These things happen and we have to rally around him now. We have to see the bigger picture for Pakistan,” said Akhtar, who had taken 247 ODI wickets and 178 Test wickets.

The Pakistan bowling legend was also critical about PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan’s statement on their opening batsman and ODI captain Azhar Ali, who has struggled at time with the willow, ahead of the upcoming five-match ODI series with Australia. Khan had admitted that the board does not trust the 31-year-old anymore in the middle of the ongoing Test series Down Under and that has not gone well with many, including Akhtar.

“The stance that PCB take at times are absolutely unacceptable. I heard what Shaharyar said about Ali and you don’t give that sort of a statement ahead of a crucial series and put anyone under pressure. You can let them come back from a tour, look at their performance and then decide on their fate,” said Akhtar, who has backed Pakistan to bounce back in the Test series.

“The only problem what I can see is Pakistan bowling. The super spells are missing and performances are not gelling together. Amir and Ahmad Wahab are not striking together. At the same time, Yasir Shah is not firing because it is his first tour and it won’t be easy for him. Pakistan got to show some fighting spirit for sure in the batting and hopefully, they will show guts and don’t get more embarrassed,” said Akhtar.