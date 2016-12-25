Afridi rubbishes talk of seeking farewell match

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Afridi rubbishes talk of seeking farewell match

Flamboyant all-rounder says he wants to keep on playing

Gulf News
 

Karachi: Amid speculation that he has sought a farewell match, Pakistan’s flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi has said that he is too experienced and seasoned a cricketer to make such a demand and ruled out calling it quits anytime soon.

“I have played 20 years of international cricket for Pakistan and not the PCB. And I am not dependent on anyone for a match. The love and support I have got and get from my well wishers and fans is enough reward for me,” Afridi told the media in Peshawar on Sunday.

The firebrand former Pakistan captain said he would not ask the PCB for any farewell match.

The former captain said India had never responded positively to Pakistan’s insistence on playing matches.

PCB’s senior official Najam Sethi made it clear in an interview that he had no issues with Afridi and admired his services to Pakistan cricket.

He also insisted that Afridi would be given a befitting farewell by the board when the time came. Speculations have been rife over whether Afridi will get a chance to play one farewell international match for Pakistan since after he stepped down as captain after the disappointing campaign in the World T20 in India in April.

Initially, Afridi had said he wanted to play a farewell match but has now changed his stance after it emerged that the board backed off on giving Afridi a farewell match in the T20 series in the UAE against the West Indies last October.

Afridi also told the media that he continued enjoying the game of cricket and was very much active in T20 cricket. “I don’t think my career is over and I am enjoying myself and I will continue to play at the highest level. As far as Pakistan selection is concerned, that is for the selectors to decide,” he said.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
West Indies
follow this tag on MGNWest Indies
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Shahid Afridi
follow this tag on MGNShahid Afridi

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketPakistan

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
West Indies
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Shahid Afridi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

Warner hands Aussies outside chance of victory

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees