Sami defies age to prove a match-winner

Man of the Match credits his spell to experience as Misbah breathes a sigh of relief

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Sharjah Cricket Stadium is no stranger to last-ball thrillers. Islamabad United added another chapter to that history as they managed to pull off a sensational win, thanks in main to their bowlers in restricting the strong Peshawar Zalmi to 136 for nine in 20 overs.

It was Islamabad’s Mohammad Sami, who even at the age of 35, produced excellent pace and swing to take three wickets for 26 runs, which checked Lahore’s run-flow. He was rightly judged the man of the match.

Sami, who has been ignored as a Test player since 2012 and played his last One Day Internationals in 2015 and his last Twenty20 International match during the 2016 World Cup in Mohali, can still make even the best of batsmen hurry with his pace.

Speaking about his performance in the last-ball win, Sami said: “I have been brought up on these kind of wickets, so I have some experience of bowling on these kind of surfaces.”

Sami, with his shortish run-up, generates such pace that he surprises the batsmen. The wickets he picked includes Sohaib Maqsood, Shahid Afridi and Wahab Riaz at a crucial stage of the game. He showed no signs of his age and looks fitter. “Whenever I play, I always want to do well, that’s what motivates me to do well. My team’s support staff has helped me a lot to ensure that I stay fit throughout. I think I’m bowling well at the moment,” said Sami, who also won praise from his team skipper Misbah Ul Haq.

“A win is a win and this is a much-needed win for us. All three games we won closely, but we held the nerve every time. It’s good for the team. Our pacers bowled really well,” said Misbah.

Talking about the conditions in Sharjah, Misbah said: “It swings a little bit and zips more under lights. Our pacers bowled really well. I always back my players.”

Misbah also praised Amad Butt, who hit the winnings run. “It was the first time he [Amad] was walking out to such a pressure situation, but he did well. I am happy he delivered.”

Misbah sportingly hailed his opponent’s bowling attack too. “I think both teams have good fast bowling and that’s why it was such a close game. It was a pressure situation. Three wins under the belt and all three wins have come like that which is good for the team.”

Brief scores:

Islamabad United bt Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets. Peshawar Zalmi 136 for nine in 20 overs (Eoin Morgan 28, Darren Sammy 20, Wahab Riaz 23, Mohammad Sami 3 for 26, Rumman Raees 2 for 19, Shadab Khan 2 for 26) Islamabad United 137 for 5 in 20 overs (Dwayne Smith 72 n.o., Shane Watson 30).

pakistan cricket team

