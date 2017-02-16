PSL seek foreign players ready for Lahore final

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

PSL seek foreign players ready for Lahore final

Spot-fixing accused Sharjeel and Khalid appear before officials

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Pakistan Super League (PSL) organisers will start asking foreign players if they are willing to play in a final in Lahore on March 5.

The organisers are even willing to conduct a fresh players’ draft if required to access how many foreigners will be willing to travel to Lahore.

Following the recent bomb blast in Lahore, many foreign players who had initially agreed to play in the Pakistan capital are now not keen to go there. The players’ draft will be held next week.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keen to host the PSL 2017 final in Lahore, but the suicide attack that killed 13 people and left over 70 injured has disrupted their plans.

Speaking in a television programme, Najam Sethi, the PSL chairman, even stated: “We will have a new draft on February 22 in which we will put before the new formula to know who are the players who want to go and who do not. [Then we will] know who are the foreign players willing to go — and then we will have a new draft for the final. All those who do not want to go will be replaced by some other foreign player, who we are in contact with. We are looking for further arrangements so we want to host the final in Lahore with or without foreign players.”

It is understood that the initial response from the Punjab government to provide security for the Lahore final has been positive. Army chiefs have also been contacted for their help.

Meanwhile, Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, who were suspended for their alleged attempt to corrupt the PSL through spot fixing, appeared before the Pakistan anti-corruption sleuths and legal department officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board in Lahore.

According to information, Sharjeel and Khalid were brought in a van to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore for a hearing and due to the rush of local media, the gates of the academy collapsed when guards tried to shut them.

Meanwhile, Sethi revealed that the PCB investigation into alleged corruption had begun before the PSL’s second season began. He even stated that within a short while it will be revealed whom all the players were in touch with — and even provide details of their WhatsApp messages.

More from Aus vs Ind

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketPSL

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
boston bruinspakistan cricket team

Also In Aus vs Ind

Lankans clinch thriller to welcome back Malinga

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 16, 2017


Bayern Munich's forward Thomas Mueller (C) celebrate scoring the 5-1 goal with his teammates during the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen football match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal in Munich, southern Germany. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa