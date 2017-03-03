PSL organisers race round the clock for final plans

Quetta’s Pietersen walks after getting a first ball duck off the bowling of Islamabad Unitedbowler Mohammad Sami during their PSL match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on February 15.

Dubai: Pakistan Super League (PSL) organisers are racing against time to ensure the safe conduct of the final in Lahore on Sunday, March 5. It is a matter of importance for not only the Pakistan Cricket Board but also PSL organisers and the government to make sure that the match is held without any untoward incident. Besides the security measures taken, the whole city of Lahore is set to be locked down during the event.

Most of the top PSL officials have already flown out from Dubai to Lahore to make special arrangements for the safety of the players. All the journalists from Pakistan have been booked on the early morning flight to Lahore, within a few hours of the semi-final at Dubai International Stadium.

Many foreign players have pulled out of the final. Quetta Gladiators’ players from England such as Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright and Tymal Mills have flown out to London instead of Lahore. South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw wanted to play in Lahore but after some thought, he tweeted he would not play in the final.

Interestingly, Quetta team officials revealed that their team mentor, Sir Vivian Richards, and fielding coach, Julien Fountain, will fly to Lahore for the final. Richards’ decision was hailed by Pakistan fans through tweets praising his decision.

A series of bomb blasts that rocked Pakistan recently killed many people and has forced the cricketers to take a decision about flying to Lahore. The PSL organisers feel that if the blasts had not happened most foreign players may have taken part in the final.

In fact, when the PSL chairman announced that the final would be in Lahore, it was before the bomb blasts occurred.

Some of the foreign players, especially in the Peshawar team, irrespective of whether they will be in the final or not, have agreed to play in the showpiece and have even secured a visa. Incidentally, March 3 was the eighth anniversary of the Lahore attack on the Sri Lankan team in 2009. Pakistan Cricket Board officials feel that if the PSL final can be held in Lahore without any untoward incident, then their board officials can appeal for international teams to resume playing in Pakistan.

According to information from Lahore, the Pakistan Army, Rangers and Punjab police have taken full control of areas surrounding the stadium and adjoining areas, too. It is understood that a five-layer security plan has been finalised to ensure that no one can breach the tight cordon to reach the stadium. As cars will not be allowed near the stadium, journalists have been informed that a shuttle bus will take them to the venue from a designated area.

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan has questioned the decision to host the final and locking down of the entire city. He also wondered if a cricket match should be held in this fashion. It is also understood that foreign players willing to play in the final will be given additional remuneration.