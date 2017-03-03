PSL organisers race round the clock for final plans

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

PSL organisers race round the clock for final plans

All arrangements for players’ safety with five-layer security set

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Quetta’s Pietersen walks after getting a first ball duck off the bowling of Islamabad Unitedbowler Mohammad Sami during their PSL match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on February 15.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Pakistan Super League (PSL) organisers are racing against time to ensure the safe conduct of the final in Lahore on Sunday, March 5. It is a matter of importance for not only the Pakistan Cricket Board but also PSL organisers and the government to make sure that the match is held without any untoward incident. Besides the security measures taken, the whole city of Lahore is set to be locked down during the event.

Most of the top PSL officials have already flown out from Dubai to Lahore to make special arrangements for the safety of the players. All the journalists from Pakistan have been booked on the early morning flight to Lahore, within a few hours of the semi-final at Dubai International Stadium.

Many foreign players have pulled out of the final. Quetta Gladiators’ players from England such as Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright and Tymal Mills have flown out to London instead of Lahore. South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw wanted to play in Lahore but after some thought, he tweeted he would not play in the final.

Interestingly, Quetta team officials revealed that their team mentor, Sir Vivian Richards, and fielding coach, Julien Fountain, will fly to Lahore for the final. Richards’ decision was hailed by Pakistan fans through tweets praising his decision.

A series of bomb blasts that rocked Pakistan recently killed many people and has forced the cricketers to take a decision about flying to Lahore. The PSL organisers feel that if the blasts had not happened most foreign players may have taken part in the final.

In fact, when the PSL chairman announced that the final would be in Lahore, it was before the bomb blasts occurred.

Some of the foreign players, especially in the Peshawar team, irrespective of whether they will be in the final or not, have agreed to play in the showpiece and have even secured a visa. Incidentally, March 3 was the eighth anniversary of the Lahore attack on the Sri Lankan team in 2009. Pakistan Cricket Board officials feel that if the PSL final can be held in Lahore without any untoward incident, then their board officials can appeal for international teams to resume playing in Pakistan.

According to information from Lahore, the Pakistan Army, Rangers and Punjab police have taken full control of areas surrounding the stadium and adjoining areas, too. It is understood that a five-layer security plan has been finalised to ensure that no one can breach the tight cordon to reach the stadium. As cars will not be allowed near the stadium, journalists have been informed that a shuttle bus will take them to the venue from a designated area.

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan has questioned the decision to host the final and locking down of the entire city. He also wondered if a cricket match should be held in this fashion. It is also understood that foreign players willing to play in the final will be given additional remuneration.

More from Aus vs Ind

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Kevin Pietersen
follow this tag on MGNKevin Pietersen
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketPSL

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Kevin Pietersen
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Aus vs Ind

I stuck to my strength of getting bounce: Lyon

Sport Gallery

Murray wins first title of year in Dubai

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: March 2, 2017


Russian qualifier Evgeny Donskoy pulled off his biggest career win with a stunning 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) upset of former world number one and seven-time champion Roger Federer to complete the quarter-final line-up for the Dubai Tennis Championships. Reuters

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Watch: Lamcy Plaza fire contained

Watch: Lamcy Plaza fire contained

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger