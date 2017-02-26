PSL not willing to give up on final in Lahore

Crowd to watch match between Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, at the Pakistan Super League.

Dubai: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) organisers have approached all government and military departments to ensure that the final is held on May 5 as scheduled at Lahore.

It is understood that the federal government is yet to give the go ahead for the final and have stopped Punjab government from making any announcement on the matter.

The federal government is keen to have more inputs on the security angle following the series of blasts that have rocked Lahore and killed 13 people and inflicted injuries on many.

The delay in a final decision is also due to the absence of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, now on a tour of Turkey.

According to reports, Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has held a discussion on the matter. It will be a logistical nightmare though for the organisers to stage the final in Lahore as preparations will have to be done at a quick pace, including printing of tickets.

The government is in a dilemma over taking a final decision because in case any untoward incident happens during the final, then it would reflect on the security situation in the country. Even if they cancel the decision and host the final in Dubai, it can produce a negative impact on the government. However, the willingness by the franchises to play the final in Lahore has boosted the confidence of the government to go ahead with their plans. A detailed security plan is also being worked out between Police and Army.

A final decision has to be taken in the light of play-off matches commencing from February 28 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. However, the federal government as well as Punjab government is not keen to rush into a decision as they feel foolproof security measures have to be in place before a decision is announced. However, Dubai International stadium is already on stand-by to stage the final in case the government opts against hosting in Lahore.

The foreign players’ unwillingness to play the final in Lahore can reduce the glitter in the final. In fact, it can look like another regional domestic tournament if Pakistan players alone will participate. The main objective of the PSL organisers of wanting the final to be successfully held in Lahore is to send out a huge message that Pakistan is ready for international cricket. Efforts are also on by some of the team owners to convince their foreign players to play the final in Lahore.