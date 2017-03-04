Peshawar to miss iconic Afridi in Lahore final

Dubai. Peshawar Zalmi sailed into the final stopping Karachi Kings by 24 runs through Kamran Akmal’s stupendous century but they will have to play against Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title clash at Lahore today without their iconic Boom Boom Shahid Afridi.

Peshawar had to pay a heavy price in their attempt to stop Karachi Kings’ spirited chase through Kieron Pollard, who cracked 47 runs off just 26 balls with three sixes and four boundaries at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. Afridi tried to catch Pollard’s powerful shot off Darren Sammy at short cover but as the ball was hit with such force that it split Afridi’s webbing and had to retire with blood oozing out of his fingers.

Afridi had played a crucial role in Peshawar qualifying for the play-off through his unbeaten 45 against Quetta. He also had hit 34 runs in their team’s one run defeat to Quetta. However, it was a bad day for Afridi against Karachi on Friday as he got out first ball while trying to accelerate the run rate and was also hit for 27 runs in two overs.

Afridi, who was rushed to the hospital has 12 stitches to his right hand. On return to the stadium he tweeted: “Happier than ever to reach the finals, @PeshawarZalmi have shown their resolve for the title & my injury won’t stop them from winning #HBLPSL.”

Afridi, who inspires his teammates and is the super star among the Pakistan players will be badly missed. Through a video message he said: “The Doctor has advised me ten days rest and I am very disappointed that I will not be part of the final in Lahore on Sunday.”

Kamran Akmal, who won the man of the match award for his century and became only the second batsman after Sharjeel Khan to score a century in the PSL, said: “I have batted well because the team management backed me to do well. I hope to take the momentum into the final game.”

Akmal had cracked an 88 in the first match of the PSL this season against Islamabad but his team lost the match by seven wickets. When asked how does he rate his century with his 88 and which was the best knock, Akmal said. “For me if my knock will lead to a victory I am very happy. I was also happy with my earlier knock, though we lost the match, is the knock that gave me the momentum to play in this tournament though I have been in form in domestic cricket.”

Akmal then revealed it wasn’t an easy match against Karachi. “Today was a pressure match. The Karachi Kings have a strong batting and bowling backing. It wasn’t easy match with batsmen like (Chris) Gayle and (Kieron) Pollard for them. Our bowlers did an outstanding job to defend our total of 181.”

Akmal is delighted to be playing the final in Lahore which is the city of his birth. “It is a happy feeling to play the final in Lahore. I am so excited. Playing in the final at Lahore is not only special for me but whole of Pakistan. I wish that after this final in Lahore the whole of PSL will also be staged in Pakistan soon.”

To a query whether his century will boost his chances to return to the Pakistan national team as he has not been selected since 2014, the 35-year-old Akmal, said: “I have been scoring in domestic cricket too. It is up to the selectors. My job is to show my fitness and form. I have been able to keep playing because of support of my parents and family.”

Brief scores: Peshawar Zalmi bt Karachi Kings by 24 runs. Peshawar Zalmi 181 for 3 in 20 overs (Kamran Akmal 104, Dawid Malan 36, Marlon Samuels 37n.o). Karachi Kings 157 for 7 in 20 overs (Chris Gayle 40, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan 3 for 26, Wahab Riaz 3 for 24). Man of the match: Kamran Akmal