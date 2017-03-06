Pakistan wins with cricket

Cricket returns to Pakistan - The Pakistan Super League final was held in Lahore, Pakistan, on Sunday. In the past six years, Pakistan hosted just one international cricket series, after an attack on the Sri Lankan team in 2009 led to most cricketing nations refusing to play in the country due to security concerns. So, for most social media users, the final wasn’t just about a team winning the title, it was Pakistan winning once again in the world of cricket.

Cricketers, experts and administrators tweeted their thanks to the police and security professionals for the successful final.

@MHafeez22: “Salute to all security forces behind the success of this final PSL 2017, Pakistan zindabad [Long live Pakistan].”

@dmalan29: “PSL CHAMPIONS 2017! What a few weeks it has been with these guys. One in, all in. #PSLFinalLahore #peshawarzalmi #champions #overseas.”

@iamShaniera: “PSL has proven to be a huge success again. Congratulations to #PeshawarZalmi for a great win! And well done Lahore, you were radiant last night.”

@najamsethi: “Team PSL! Thank you guys! We did it!!!”

@WahabViki: “Thank you Punjab Government, Army, Rangers, Police and everyone who was a part of today’s PSL event. I salute you all for your hardwork and dedication.”

@_Mansoor_Ali: “The Real ‘Champions of PSL’!!”

@namaloomafraaad: “Thank you PCB [Pakistan Cricket Board], Lahore and all involved authorities for bringing cricket back to Pakistan. Thank you for an amazing season of PSL.”

@SadiqKhan: “Really great to see the return of cricket being played in Pakistan. No losers today! #PslFinalLahore #PSL”

@HashTagCricket: “#PSL. In Pakistan. Gaddafi stadium. Wasim-Waqar commentating. Fans. Home fans. Emotions. Lots of them. Congratulations, Pakistan cricket.”

@MichaelKugelman: “Someone once described the #PSL to me as the ‘life blood’ of Pakistani cricket. Congrats to #Pakistan for bringing it home. #PslFinalLahore”

@BilalQazaafi_: “It’s not the Ending Ceremony of PSL, It’s the opening Ceremony of Cricket Comeback in Pakistan. #CricketComesHome.”

@MazherArshad: “Amazing vibe here ahead of the PSL final. Massive support for Zalmis. Cricket tonight is more than a sport for Pakistanis.”

@cricketwallah: “All the best to @TheRealPCB and the two teams who play the final of the #PSL tonight. From all accounts it’s been a hugely exciting tournament”

@zohaibhhashmi: “I wish this type of security will not be needed in the next #PSL #PslFinalLahore Insh’Allah”

@AliNaqvi808: “Sir Vivian Richards in the plane, too. Said he has seldom seen so many fantastic cricket matches back to back as he’s seen in this PSL #PSLrocks”

@Uzair_Here: “Obviously Pakistan wins today.”

— Compiled by Huda Tabrez/Community Web Editor

WATCH: Big time cricket returns to Pakistan! With Pakistan Super League final, international cricket made a come back in the country. Our Sports Editor Gautam Bhattacharya discusses with Chief Cricket Writer K. R. Nayar and Design Editor S. M. Arshad...