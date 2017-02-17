Mobile
Pakistan Super League: Lahore stop Karachi despite spirited chase

Zaman's 56 sets up victory which came despite 100 partnership between Sangakkara and Malek

 

Sharjah: Lahore Qalandars stopped Karachi Kings from recording their first win despite a spirited chase to reach a huge total on the second day of the Pakistan Super League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Chasing  Lahore’s 179 for 8, made with the help of Fakhar Zaman’s 56, Karachi fought back through a 101 runs partnership in 10.4 overs  between Kumar Sangakkara’s elegant  65 and Shoaib Malek’s 39.  Karachi were restricted to 172 for 8 in 20 overs.

Through timely strikes by Lahore bowlers Sohail Tanvir, Sunil Narine and Mohammad Irfan with two wickets each, Lahore won by seven runs.

Karachi won the toss and decided to field. Lahore opener and skipper Brendon McCullum fell to the third ball of the second over of the innings from Imad Wasim for a duck. Trying to force a shot off the back foot to off-side, he played on to his wicket.

Fakhar Zaman joined in-form opener Jason Roy and they put on 45 runs in 3.5 overs to wipe away the gloom of their skipper’s early departure. Roy fell at 26 off 16 balls with two boundaries and a six while attempting to paddle a slower delivery from medium pacer Sohail Khan and got bowled. 

Umar Akmal joined Zaman and the pair accelerated the run rate. Lahore reached the 100 run mark in 10.1 overs through a six from Akmal  off leg spinner Usama Mir over long on.

Usama got Akmal out in the same over getting him caught at deep cover by Ravi Bopara for 25 off 16 balls with three boundaries and a six.  Akmal and Zaman put on 47 runs in just  5.2 overs. Zaman reached his half century in 33 balls.

Usama ended Zaman’s knock too by having him caught by Usman Khan who ran backwards from point and took a good catch.

Grant Elliott and Mohammad Rizwan added  39 runs  in 5.2 overs for the fifth wicket. Sohail Khan provided the breakthrough by trapping Rizwan leg before for  29.

Rizwan, going for a heave across the line, missed the ball and his innings off 22 balls with three fours thus ended.

Elliott did not last long either, as going for a hook off Mohammad Amit the ball brushed his batting gloves on way to wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara for 17. Sunil Narine chipped in with 13 runs before falling to Amir. Off the last ball of the innings Mohammad Irfan got run out for 1.

Chasing a run rate of 8.95 runs per over, Karachi Kings opener and whirlwind batsman Chris Gayle lasted just seven balls to score five runs.  He hit Narine high to Umar Akmal at long off.  Mohammad Irfan got opener Babar Azam too out for nine in the fourth over by forcing him to top edge to Bilawal Bhatti at third man.

Skipper Sangakkara and Shoaib Malek went for the runs. Sangakkara reached his half century in 34 balls. Malek with two sixes off Elliott pushed Karachi closer to the target. Sangakkara also hit Yasir Shah for a six. The pair put on 101 in 10.4 overs before Sohail Tanvir clean bowled Sangakkara  who went for heave for 65.

With Karachi needing  58 runs in 32 balls Kieron Pollard joined Malek, but Malek fell in the next over for 39. Trying to hit Bilawal Bhatti to mid-wicket, the ball went to third man where Tanvir took the catch.

Narine removed the danger man Pollard by getting him bowled for 8. With 41 runs needed in last three overs  Karachi’s victory hopes began to dim. Thirty-three runs needed off the last 12 balls, Imad Wasim was run out for 6. Sohail Khan hit the first ball from Tanvir for a six.

Brief scores:

Lahore Qalandars beat Karachi Kings by seven runs. Lahore Qalandars 179 for 8 in 20 overs  (Jason Roy 26, Fakhar Zaman 56, Umar Akmal 25, Mohammad Rizwan  29, Mohammad Amir 2 for 30, Sohail Khan 2 for 37, Usama Mir 2 for 35) Karachi Kings 172 for 8 in 20 overs (Kumar Sangakkara 65,  Shoaib Malek 39, Sohail Tanvir 2 for 30, Sunil Narine 2 for 31, Mohammad Irfan 2 for 35)

