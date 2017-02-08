Mobile
Pakistan Super League: Galaxy of stars gear up for action

World’s best Twenty20 cricketers to play in the five teams

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) will see top cricketers from around the world representing the five teams.

The opening match between Misbah ul-Haq-led Islamabad United and Darren Sammy-led Peshawar Zalmi have some of the world’s finest Twenty20 players. In the Islamabad team is Shane Watson, Dwayne Smith, Sharjeel Khan, Sam Billings and tough bowlers in Samuel Badree, Steve Finn and Mohammad Irfan.

Peshawar have Sammy — who has won the Twenty20 World Cup twice — as captain and Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan, Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hassan, with West Indies’ Marlon Samuels, Pakistan’s Boom Boom Shahid Afridi and fearsome pacers in Wahab Riaz and Junaid Khan.

Misbah said: “My team’s biggest strength is that we have a set combination. We know our weakness and strengths and we have the confidence of winning the first edition.”

Last year’s runner up Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz Ahmad is aiming to win the title this year through Kevin Pietersen, who despite pulling out of the Indian Premier League, has decided to play for them. The other players are Bangladesh star Mohammad Mahmudullah, Pakistan’s Ahmad Shahzad, Asad Shafiq, South Africa’s hard-hitter Rilee Rossouw, Pakistan bowlers Umar Gul and Zulfiqar Babar.

Lahore Qalandars appear star-studded with New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum as captain and his countrymen Grant Elliott and James Franklin. With England’s in-form batsman Jason Roy and Pakistan’s Azhar Ali, the batting looks solid. They have good bowlers too in West Indies’ Sunil Narine and Pakistan’s Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Shah.

Karachi Kings, led by Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara and his countryman Mahela Jayawardene, West Indies’ Kieron Pollard and hurricane batsman Chris Gayle, backed by bowlers Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir and England all-rounder Ravi Bopara also look formidable.

Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer reacts in the finish area of the women's Super-G race at the 2017 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in St. Moritz. AFP

