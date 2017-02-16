Pakistan Super League: Billings and Watson help Islamabad crush Quetta

Islamabad United batsman Sam Billings plays a shot during his matchwinning inning of 78 runs in 50 balls again

Islamabad United batsman Sam Billings plays a shot during his matchwinning inning of 78 runs in 50 balls again Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah: Sam Billings and Shane Watson helped Islamabad United snap Quetta Gladiators’ winning run in the first match of the Pakistan Super League’s second leg at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

They thrashed the Quetta attack for 63 runs in 7.1 overs and ensured a five wicket victory with five balls to spare.

Billings remained unconquered with 78 runs off 50 balls with eight boundaries and three sixes while Watson scored 36 runs off 27 balls with four boundaries and two sixes.

Islamabad won the toss and elected to bowl. Ahmad Shehzad and Asad Shafiq opened the innings. Shehzad pulled Mohammad Sami for a six in the second over and also hit Mohammad Ifran for two boundaries in the third over. The pair put on 35 runs in 4.1 overs when Shehzad pulled Sami into the Zohaib Khan at mid-on for 26.

Sami trapped a struggling Kevin Pietersen leg before for a second consecutive duck with the first ball and third single digit score in the tournament. Rilee Rossouw joined Shafiq but he lasted only 13 balls to score seven runs when he miscued a shot to Rumman Raees at long on off Shane Watson. In the previous over Rossouw had escaped being stumped by Brad Haddin off Shadab Khan.

Raees also went on to take the prize wicket of Quetta skipper Sarfraz Ahmad for 12. Sarfraz going for a pull top edged to wicketkeeper Haddin.

In the 15th over, Shafiq who kept the score board moving through a knock of 45 runs became Watson’s second victim. He clean bowled Shafiq who played a slog shot and missed.

Bangladesh batsman Mohammad Mahmadullah and Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera swelled the total through a 46 runs partnership for the sixth wicket in 4.5 overs before Perera got run out off the last ball of the innings for 27. Mahmadullah remained unbeaten on 29.

Chasing a run rate of 7.40 runs per over, Islamabad openers Sam Billings and Dwayne Smith put on 39 runs in 5.3 overs before Mohammad Nawaz provided the breakthrough by clean bowling Smith who went for a pull, missed the line and lost his stumps while on 10.

Haddin joined Billings who kept finding the gaps. Nawaz also had Haddin caught behind by his skipper and wicketkeeper Sarfraz for 6.

Misbah Ul Haq followed, leg before to left arm spinner Hasan Khan for 10 as he swept and missed.

With 77 runs needed from the last 54 balls, Watson joined Billings. Stepping out to Hasan, Billing hit a straight six. Watson too straight drove Umar Gul to long off and also pulled the next ball for another boundary.

He also hit Perera for a huge six over long on into roof of the stadium. Billings reached his half century in 35 balls and also hit Perera for a six to fine leg.

In the last five overs, Islamabad wanted just 39 runs. Billings hit Anwar Ali for another glorious six to fine leg. Watson continued his onslaught until Perera had him caught at deep mid-wicket by Hasan Khan for 36.

From the last two overs, Islamabad needed 13 runs. Though next man Asif Ali got out for 1, Billings steered the team to the target through his unbeaten knock.

Brief scores

Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators by five wickets. Quetta Gladiators: 148 for 6 in 20 overs (Asad Shafiq 45, Ahmad Shahzad 26, Thisara Perera 27, Mohammad Mahmadullah 29n.o. Mohammad Sami 2 for 28, Shane Watson 2 for 22) Islamabad United 149 for 5 in 19.1 overs (Sam Billings 78n.o., Shane Watson 36, Mohammad Nawaz 2 for 18)