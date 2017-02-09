Javed’s inputs a shot in the arm for Lahore

Aaqib Javed, coach of UAE Cricket team, during their arrival from Australia, at Abu Dhabi International Airport

Dubai: Lahore Qalandars will take on Quetta Gladiators in the first match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday riding on the knowledge of the conditions in the UAE through Pakistan Test star Aqib Javed.

Javed, who was the UAE cricket team coach until recently, was instrumental in the UAE featuring in the 2015 Twenty20 World Cup and the 2016 World Cup in the 50-over format. He has arrived in Dubai in his new role as director with the Lahore team.

Speaking to Gulf News, Javed said: “I am very happy with the way Qalandars have shaped up for this edition of the PSL. Ever since I left UAE in June and became part of Qalandars, we all have been working hard and doing our level best to create a good team.”

Lahore also have Mudassar Nazar, who till recently was the head coach of Dubai’s International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy, as the icon of the team. “Our talent hunt all over Punjab was stupendous. We had nearly 130,000 people turn up for the trials. We have Brendon McCullum, an inspiring player, as captain and hence the team will do well. We haven’t even wasted any time and have tried every inch to create a good team,” said Javed, who played 22 Tests and 163 One Day Internationals for Pakistan and was part of the 1992 World Cup winning side.

Talking about his knowledge of the conditions in the UAE, Javed said: “I did pass on my knowledge of the conditions here to the players. As director of the team I am very satisfied with the team. We have all worked hard to make the best team.”

Lahore could only win two matches in the first PSL but the new team is now aiming for an unbeaten run. When asked about their opening match, Javed said: “We have some very good players and in-form players in the squad and hence we will be tough to beat.”

Lahore have New Zealand allrounder James Franklin, West Indies’ spinner Sunil Narine, England’s in-form opener Jason Roy, Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir, who was the best bowler of the IPL in 2008, and leg spinner Yasir Shah, who missed out on representing Lahore in last year’s PSL due to a doping ban, in their ranks. In addition, they have Umar Akmal, who won the best batsman award in last year’s edition, raking up 335 runs.

Quetta Gladiators too have worked very hard to ensure they will be a tough team to beat. On Wednesday night, they unveiled their new kit and the new mascot ‘The Gladiator’ in the presence of batting coach and team mentor Sir Vivian Richards, who arrived well in time to lift the team’s spirit. Captain Sarfaraz Ahmad, coach Moin Khan and star player Kevin Pietersen also attended the unveiling function held in a boat, which sailed from Dubai Marina.