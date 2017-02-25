Birthday boy Sami’s gift to Islamabad

Dubai: It was the birthday boy’s turn to hand a gift to his team on Friday night. Mohammad Sami, who turned 36, scripted a surprise victory for Islamabad United by restricting Quetta Gladiators in the final over of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) match.

Quetta, needing just five runs to win from the last over, were prevented from getting away by Sami to ensure a nail-biting one-run win for Islamabad in the 17th match in front of a packed Dubai International stadium.

Talking about his last over that won him the Man of the Match award, Sami said: “I thank the Almighty. My team needed a win and luck favoured me and it was a wonderful thing. We needed a win because had we lost we would have been in a tight corner. I wasn’t thinking too much, was hoping they make mistakes and a new batsman would come in. I planned what to bowl — to hit the length because it was skidding on.”

Sami then explained how he planned the final over with his skipper Misbah Ul Haq, who reposed the faith on him to deliver. “I was speaking with Misbah continuously and he was encouraging me. He was giving me different advices on every ball. We’ve won an almost lost match.”

When Sami was asked whether this performance will boost his chances to make a comeback into Pakistan team, he said: “My plan and focus is on PSL but any time Pakistan needs me I will love to do it. My work is to perform and prove my fitness and help my team.”

Skipper Misbah, delighted with the unexpected win, said: “Cricket is a funny game. When you think the game is over, this can happen. We were in the hunt. You never know when it’s 5-6 in the last over, because all it takes is a couple of dot balls for the batsmen to try and go for the big one. Credit to Rumman Raees and Sami for bowling well. We were nowhere near the game till the 18th over. We’re happy to win this and I think now we’re on the way. Hussain Talat (who hit 56) was also a big plus for us. He looked really good on debut.”

Losing team captain Sarfraz Ahmad admitted that he did not expect his team to lose the match from a commanding position. “We didn’t think this would happen. Sami bowled really well. That’s cricket. It was our fault. We didn’t take it easy but Sami made the difference. Our set batsmen fell and that’s what put the pressure on us. We’ll try to win and get the momentum into the play-offs in the next match.”

Quetta opener Ahmad Shehzad, who cracked a brilliant 59, said that the result surprised him. “I think it was a very good game of cricket we were cruising nicely. In the last three overs needing only 17 runs and eight wickets in hand, there is no excuse. We all tried but we should not have taken the match till the end but it happened. Credit should be given to Islamabad especially Sami the way he kept his nerves and the way he bowled. It was our mistake.”

Brief scores: Islamabad United bt Quetta Gladiators by one run. Islamabad United 165 for six in 20 overs (Hussain Talat 56, Misbah Ul Haq 25, Brad Haddin 22, Shane Watson 29, Zulfiqar Babar 2 for 17, Anwar Ali 2 for 51) Quetta Gladiators 164 for 5 in 20 overs (Ahmad Shehzad 59, Kevin Pietersen 69) Man of the Match: Mohammad Sami.