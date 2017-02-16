Billings is better because of PSL, IPL and Big Bash

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Billings is better because of PSL, IPL and Big Bash

Unbeaten and in-form Englishman thrilled at facing Akram in nets and inspired by legends

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Islamabad United and England’s Sam Billings, who played a blistering unbeaten knock of 78 to sink Quetta Gladiators at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday night, believes that the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Indian Premier League (IPL) and Big Bash have made him a better player.

Answering to a query on the impact of the Twenty20 leagues on his career, Billings said: “I went from the PSL last year to IPL and played in Big Bash as well. They are all fantastic tournaments. I get to play in different conditions and that makes you a much better player. It also helps soak in the different cultures and is a life experience, as valuable as the cricketing experience. So it’s great to be here and I am soaking up as much as possible.”

Twenty-five-year-old Billings is also in awe of the legends around him in the PSL and revealed that he was thrilled at having been able to face Pakistan’s legendary swing bowler Wasim Akram in the nets.

“Wasim is a legend of the game and he actually bowled to me in nets at ICC academy and he is still a genius. I might try and get him to sign for Kent this year [laughs]. I cannot speak high enough for the feeling we have got around the camp. It is fantastic. We have Brad Haddin and Shane Watson. Watching these guys and growing with them and sharing a changing room is fantastic. Australia versus England was a huge game... it’s much better to be in their side than on the opposition side. So sharing the dressing room with all different types of legends is fantastic.”

In fact, Billings added that seeing top players brings out the best in him too.

“All we have to do is to look around the field tonight. You have got Rilee Rossouw, Kevin Pietersen, Thisara Perera, Sarfraz Ahmad and Umar Gul, who all are internationals. Though this is a domestic tournament this is the closest thing you can get to near [enough] international cricket. For us guys coming over here and playing against top-quality spin bowling as well, it’s definitely going to help when you are playing international cricket in the subcontinent,” he said.

Talking about his knock and the conditions in Sharjah, Billings said: “It was a good pitch with small boundaries as well. It was nice to bat on. Pitch in Dubai against Lahore, the ball really came through with a bit of pace and bounce. Sharjah is kind of a bit slower. Ball sticking at pitch a little bit but it’s a good pitch with small boundaries and it was nice to bat on.”

Billings then went on to praise Watson’s knock, which helped ease the pressure of the runs chase. “Watson’s knock was the key, it helped the momentum to keep going, took the pressure off me. Our fifty runs partnerships is what you look for in Twenty 20 cricket. Watson is a world class player — he has showed it all around the world and he keeps on delivering for us and it’s fantastic.”

More from Aus vs Ind

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Shane Watson
follow this tag on MGNShane Watson
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Kevin Pietersen
follow this tag on MGNKevin Pietersen
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketPSL

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Shane Watson
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
Kevin Pietersen
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Aus vs Ind

Lankans clinch thriller to welcome back Malinga

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 16, 2017


Bayern Munich's forward Thomas Mueller (C) celebrate scoring the 5-1 goal with his teammates during the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen football match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal in Munich, southern Germany. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa