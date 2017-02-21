Akmal wants to steer Qalandars to Lahore

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Akmal wants to steer Qalandars to Lahore

Positive approach and management’s support brings best out of match-winner

Image Credit: Courtesy: SCC
Umar Akmal after winning the man of the match award.
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: It was Umar Akmal’s sparkling knock of 66 that helped Lahore Qalandars pull off a one-wicket victory in the only match of the day in Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Monday. His innings, that came off 42 balls with eight boundaries and three sixes, stopped Islamabad United that fought back with a small total of 145 for 8.

Asked about his innings, Akmal said: “Pressure was there, but I had the belief that I will take it to the end. I planned with [Grant] Elliott to take it as deep as possible.”   Elliott finally hit the winning shot, a six off Mohammad Sami in the last over, to win the match with four balls to spare.

Akmal feels that he could play such a knock due to support from this team management. “I am thankful to the Almighty and that we have won. The credit goes to our team management as they were boosting us despite we were not winning the game, our owners were going to everyone’s room to lift their spirits.”

Akmal loves to contribute for his team and is happiest if his knock can ensure a win and keep them on course for the final, to be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on March 5. “I never complained over the runs or my slot. I do everything for my team. Whatever cricket I have played, it’s for the team and all other factors come later.”

A positive outlook when batting is also helping Akmal a lot. “I had that belief that even if we lose wickets, we can reach the target. Even if it was only bowlers with me at the other end, I knew I should remain at the crease.”

Akmal wants to keep adding more quality to his batting and be a good finisher. “I am trying to work on that to learn to finish the game. I am sure I will manage that trait too.”

The Pakistan batsman sportingly praised Islamabad’s spinner Shadab Khan who produced an all-round performance. “Shadab is a very good bowler, he has a good future and he is bowling well,” said Akmal.

Islamabad skipper Misbah-Ul Haq too praised Akmal’s knock and said: “Akmal played really well. He just took the game away from us. This is how cricket is. We’ll take the positives and reduce our mistakes in the next game. We lost early wickets, and it was a 160-170 wicket. My bowlers fought well, but Akmal batted really well.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More from Aus vs Ind

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketPSL

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Aus vs Ind

Zampa spins Aussies to win to avoid Lankan sweep

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 20, 2017


Competitors take part in the 1600 meters flat race at the White Turf horse racing event in St Moritz.AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen