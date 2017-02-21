Akmal wants to steer Qalandars to Lahore

Umar Akmal after winning the man of the match award.

Sharjah: It was Umar Akmal’s sparkling knock of 66 that helped Lahore Qalandars pull off a one-wicket victory in the only match of the day in Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Monday. His innings, that came off 42 balls with eight boundaries and three sixes, stopped Islamabad United that fought back with a small total of 145 for 8.

Asked about his innings, Akmal said: “Pressure was there, but I had the belief that I will take it to the end. I planned with [Grant] Elliott to take it as deep as possible.” Elliott finally hit the winning shot, a six off Mohammad Sami in the last over, to win the match with four balls to spare.

Akmal feels that he could play such a knock due to support from this team management. “I am thankful to the Almighty and that we have won. The credit goes to our team management as they were boosting us despite we were not winning the game, our owners were going to everyone’s room to lift their spirits.”

Akmal loves to contribute for his team and is happiest if his knock can ensure a win and keep them on course for the final, to be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on March 5. “I never complained over the runs or my slot. I do everything for my team. Whatever cricket I have played, it’s for the team and all other factors come later.”

A positive outlook when batting is also helping Akmal a lot. “I had that belief that even if we lose wickets, we can reach the target. Even if it was only bowlers with me at the other end, I knew I should remain at the crease.”

Akmal wants to keep adding more quality to his batting and be a good finisher. “I am trying to work on that to learn to finish the game. I am sure I will manage that trait too.”

The Pakistan batsman sportingly praised Islamabad’s spinner Shadab Khan who produced an all-round performance. “Shadab is a very good bowler, he has a good future and he is bowling well,” said Akmal.

Islamabad skipper Misbah-Ul Haq too praised Akmal’s knock and said: “Akmal played really well. He just took the game away from us. This is how cricket is. We’ll take the positives and reduce our mistakes in the next game. We lost early wickets, and it was a 160-170 wicket. My bowlers fought well, but Akmal batted really well.”